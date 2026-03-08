Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Kade Landry from Idaho Steelheads

Published on March 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the acquisition of defenseman Kade Landry from the Idaho Steelheads in exchange for forward Jack Adams.

Landry, 26, has appeared in 72 ECHL games over two seasons with the Florida Everblades, scoring 27 points (2g-25a) and a plus-5 rating.

The Wallace, Ontario native has enjoyed championships at the college and junior level in his playing career. Landry was a part of the back-to-back University Cup Champion, University of New Brunswick Reds in 2023 and 2024 and captured the J. Ross Robertson Cup as Ontario Hockey League Champions with the Hamilton Bulldogs in 2018.

Landry was selected to the Atlantic University Sports (AUS) Second All-Star Team after posting 34 points (7g-27a) in 30 games during the 2023-24 collegiate season.

Adams, 29, recorded 79 points (26g-53a) in 108 career games with Orlando over two seasons and six points (1g-5a) in 11 career Kelly Cup Playoff games, all with the Solar Bears.

The Boxford, Massachusetts native was selected in the sixth round, 162nd overall, by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2017 NHL Draft.







ECHL Stories from March 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.