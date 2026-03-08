Mariners Sign Defenseman Tynan Ewart

March 8, 2026

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, announced the signing of defenseman Tynan Ewart on Sunday, out of Northern Michigan University.

A native of Duncan, BC, the 24-year-old Ewart was captain at Northern Michigan this past season, as a junior. In 34 games, he scored one goal and added nine assists. It was his second season with the Wildcats after beginning his college career at St. Cloud State University in 2023-24.

Prior to college, Ewart played three seasons for the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League's Battleford North Stars, where he posted over a point-per-game (56 points in 55 games) in his final junior season of 2022-23. The North Stars captured the SJHL Championship as Ewart was named the league's Defenseman of the Year.

