Everblades Trade Kade Landry to Idaho

Published on March 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have traded defenseman Kade Landry to the Idaho Steelheads for future considerations.

Landry skated in parts of two seasons with the Florida Everblades (2024-25, 2025-26), totaling 27 points on two goals and 25 assists from the blue line over 74 games with Florida.

Prior to turning professional, Landry enjoyed a strong collegiate career with the University of New Brunswick Reds, capturing the University Cup in both 2023 and 2024. The Reds completed a historic undefeated 43-0 season during the 2023-24 campaign. Landry also previously won an Ontario Hockey League championship with the Hamilton Bulldogs in 2018.







ECHL Stories from March 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.