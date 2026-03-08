Everblades Trade Kade Landry to Idaho
Published on March 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have traded defenseman Kade Landry to the Idaho Steelheads for future considerations.
Landry skated in parts of two seasons with the Florida Everblades (2024-25, 2025-26), totaling 27 points on two goals and 25 assists from the blue line over 74 games with Florida.
Prior to turning professional, Landry enjoyed a strong collegiate career with the University of New Brunswick Reds, capturing the University Cup in both 2023 and 2024. The Reds completed a historic undefeated 43-0 season during the 2023-24 campaign. Landry also previously won an Ontario Hockey League championship with the Hamilton Bulldogs in 2018.
