Steelheads Acquire Forward Jack Adams in Pair of Weekend Trades

Published on March 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Star (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced the completion of two trades today, March 8.

First, the Steelheads traded future considerations to the Florida Everblades in exchange for defenseman Kade Landry.

Upon the completion of that deal, the Steelheads then sent Landry to the Orlando Solar Bears with forward Jack Adams coming back to Idaho.

Adams, 29, is in his third ECHL season. This year marked his second in Orlando, and through 47 games with the Solar Bears, he registered 35 points (11G, 24A).

The 6-foot-6 forward previously spent one season with the South Carolina Stingrays, posting a career-best 62 points and 27 goals in his ECHL rookie campaign. Those numbers were good for fifth in the ECHL rookie scoring race in the 2023-24 season. As of his acquisition, he's amassed 141 points (53G, 88A) through 179 career ECHL games.

Prior to professional hockey, Adams spent five seasons in the college ranks. He began with a two-year stint at Union College, then appearing in six games at Providence in 2020-21, before finishing his collegiate career with two seasons at Notre Dame, where he played alongside current Steelheads Jake Boltmann and Grant Silianoff.

Through 142 collegiate games over those five seasons, he collected 64 points (27G, 37A) in 142 games.

The Boxford, MA native was selected in the sixth round (162nd overall) in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings.

The acquisition gives the Steelheads 15 forwards and 27 players overall on their roster.

Idaho is back on the road this weekend for a two-game set with the Allen Americans, with puck drop for the series opener set for 6:10 p.m. MT Friday night from Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

