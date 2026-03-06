Defenseman Tommy Bergsland Loaned to Steelheads

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that defenseman Tommy Bergsland has been loaned to the Steelheads.

Bergsland, 24, comes to Idaho after a 34-game stint with the Texas Stars (AHL). In his time with Texas, Bergsland amassed six points (1G, 5A) while registering a plus/minus rating of -1 and collecting 12 PIM.

Prior to his time with the Stars, Bergsland skated in six games with the Steelheads to begin this season, making his mark in that short span. The blueliner notched seven points (2G, 5A) in those six games and left the ECHL leading all rookies in points (7), assists (5), and plus/minus (+7).

The 6-foot-3 defenseman also tallied two multi-point games, occurring on Oct. 18 and Oct. 19 against the Tahoe Knight Monsters, where he logged two assists in each contest.

The Wayzata, MN native entered this season on an AHL contract with the Stars, inking his deal on July 17. He skated in six regular season games and five playoff games for Texas last season, registering an assist in Game One of the Central Division Semifinals against the Grand Rapids Griffins for his first professional point.

The move gives the Steelheads nine defensemen on their roster, and 26 players overall ahead of this weekend's action.

The Idaho Steelheads continue their three-game set against the Norfolk Admirals Friday night, with puck drop set for 5:05 p.m. MST from Norfolk Scope Arena.

