Beck Heads to AHL San Jose; Tarr, Kincaid Signed to SPC
Published on March 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today three separate transactions ahead of tonight's game against Indy.
Noah Beck has been reassigned to the San Jose Barracuda. The Thunder signed forward Oliver Tarr and defenseman Robert Kincaid to standard player agreements. Both are expected to be in the lineup tonight against the Fuel.
Tarr, 24, recently completed his senior season at Canisius College. A native of Uxbridge, Ontario, the 6-foot, 185-pound forward served as the team's captain during his fourth year at the collegiate level. He finished 52 points (24g, 28a) in 115 career games with the Golden Griffins.
Kincaid, 23, also finished his collegiate career at Canisius. A native of Barrhead, Alberta, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound defenseman played three years for the Golden Griffins. In 83 career games, Kincaid collected 24 points (8g, 16a).
Wichita continues its 12-game road swing tonight at 6 p.m. CST with a visit to the Hoosier State to face Indy.
Single game tickets are on sale for the rest of the season Catch all the high paced, hard-hitting action at INTRUST Bank Arena. Click HERE see all our events for the rest of the season and buy today!
ECHL Stories from March 6, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - March 6 - ECHL
- Beck Heads to AHL San Jose; Tarr, Kincaid Signed to SPC - Wichita Thunder
- Connor Kurth Reassigned by Tampa Bay to Reading; Massimo Rizzo Dealt to Boston by Philadelphia - Reading Royals
- Zins to Indy, Weiss Reassigned in Futures Trade - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Gargoyles Fall 6-3 in Savannah - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Grizzlies Gameday: Utah at Bloomington - March 6, 2026 - Road Trip Begins in Bloomington - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day Preview: Mustangs Host Thunder Bay, 7:10 PM - Allen Americans
- Rush Game Notes: March 6, 2026 vs. Wheeling Nailers - Rapid City Rush
- Defenseman Tommy Bergsland Loaned to Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Ontario Claims Two Forwards from the Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Kalan Lind Reassigned to Milwaukee Admirals - Atlanta Gladiators
- Oilers Sign Rookie Two-Way Forward Zachary Murray - Tulsa Oilers
- Everblades Look to Extend Win Streak against Greenville - Florida Everblades
- Brooklyn Kalmikov Recalled to Providence - Maine Mariners
- Gargoyles Rookie Defenseman Makes Professional Debut - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Preview: Royals vs. Gargoyles, March 7th - Game 53/72 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.