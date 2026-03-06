Beck Heads to AHL San Jose; Tarr, Kincaid Signed to SPC

Published on March 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today three separate transactions ahead of tonight's game against Indy.

Noah Beck has been reassigned to the San Jose Barracuda. The Thunder signed forward Oliver Tarr and defenseman Robert Kincaid to standard player agreements. Both are expected to be in the lineup tonight against the Fuel.

Tarr, 24, recently completed his senior season at Canisius College. A native of Uxbridge, Ontario, the 6-foot, 185-pound forward served as the team's captain during his fourth year at the collegiate level. He finished 52 points (24g, 28a) in 115 career games with the Golden Griffins.

Kincaid, 23, also finished his collegiate career at Canisius. A native of Barrhead, Alberta, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound defenseman played three years for the Golden Griffins. In 83 career games, Kincaid collected 24 points (8g, 16a).

Wichita continues its 12-game road swing tonight at 6 p.m. CST with a visit to the Hoosier State to face Indy.

