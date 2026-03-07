Arcuri's OT Goal Lifts Steelheads to 4-3 Win over Admirals

NORFOLK, VA - The Idaho Steelheads (35-17-4-0) defeated the Norfolk Admirals (21-29-3-0) 4-3 in overtime on Friday night inside Norfolk Scope Arena. The Steelheads and Admirals will finish their three-game set on Saturday with puck drop set for 5:05 p.m. MST from Norfolk.

After falling behind in their Wednesday loss, the Steelheads found a better start on Friday. Idaho jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a sharp-angle goal by Liam Malmquist, who deposited his 18th goal of the season off Norfolk netminder Alex Worthington to put Idaho in front 11:22 into the opening frame.

Defenseman Charlie Dodero grabbed the lone assist on the play, earning himself a point in his 300th ECHL game.

In the middle frame, the Steelheads grabbed an insurance marker, with Nick Portz feeding Jade Miller in the right circle for a short-side tally to give Idaho a 2-0 lead just over four minutes into the period.

At the tail end of a special-teams heavy stretch in the second period, the Admirals got on the board, with Brody Crane finding his second goal of the week at 14:33 of the frame for an Admirals power play goal to draw Norfolk within one heading into the third period.

Early in the final frame, the Steelheads restored their two-goal edge, as Ty Pelton-Byce collected his 10th goal of the season on a rebound chance in the crease, putting the Steelheads ahead 3-1 just over three minutes into the period.

The Admirals wouldn't go down without a fight, however, as they drew closer once more just four minutes later with a shorthanded goal by Carson Musser. After holding on to their one-goal lead for several minutes, the Steelheads finally allowed the equalizer, with Jaydon Dureau tipping home a Brehdan Engum point shot for the tying goal with just 2:26 remaining in regulation.

Despite some late chances by both sides, the game went to overtime.

Just under two minutes into the extra frame, Francesco Arcuri delivered for Idaho, beating Worthington on a breakaway and potting his 20th goal of the season to give Idaho the 4-3 victory.

Kraws stopped 28 of 31 shots in the win for Idaho, while Worthington turned aside 17 of 21 shots in the loss for Norfolk.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Francesco Arcuri (IDH, 1-0-1, 0, 3 shots, OT goal)

2) Jaydon Dureau (NOR, 1-0-1, +1, 7 shots)

3) Ty Pelton-Byce (IDH, 1-0-1, +1, 3 shots)







