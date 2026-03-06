Rush Game Notes: March 6, 2026 vs. Wheeling Nailers
(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, continue their series against the Wheeling Nailers after rallying to pick up a point in game one. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Friday at The Monument Ice Arena.
LAST TIME OUT
The Rush scored twice in the third period but came up short in a shootout as the Wheeling Nailers prevailed in the skills competition, 4-3, at The Monument Ice Arena on Wednesday. Cameron Buhl scored a shorthanded goal with eight minutes remaining in the second period to get the Rush on the board and tie things up, 1-1. Wheeling opened up a 3-1 lead with a strong start to the third period. The Rush answered with a Quinn Olson goal, a snipe from the right circle to cut the lead in half. Then, on their only power play of the night, Simon Mack wired home a shot below the crossbar on the man advantage to tie the game. Overtime came and went with both teams threatening. In the shootout, Brett Davis hit a crossbar, and the Nailers scored the only goal to secure the extra point.
WHAT A COMEBACK
The Rush found a way back from two goals down in the third to grab a standings point. Two coaching decisions from Dave Smith and Peter Drikos wound up being big inflection points. First, after being outshot 7-0 to start the period, the Rush used their timeout. It immediately took effect and Quinn Olson scored while the team did not allow a shot for the next five minutes. Second, the Rush put Simon Mack in Ryan Wagner's spot on the power play after Wagner went to the penalty box on coincidental minor penalties. Mack went on to score the tying goal, his first career PPG.
NO HOMETOWN BOUNCES
The iron was unkind to the Rush all night on Wednesday, the first time the team has faced that obstacle to this degree all season. In a one-goal game, Rapid City hit four posts, including three crossbars, on shots that beat Wheeling's goaltender cleanly.
ANOTHER SHORTY
The Rush picked up their sixth shorthanded goal of the season and Cameron Buhl scored his team-leading second SHG on Wednesday. Buhl has scored six goals over the last six home games and continues to have a breakout sophomore season.
QUINN-CREDIBLE
Quinn Olson collected two more points on Wednesday, with a goal and an assist in the series opener. Olson now has a point in nine of the last ten games, totaling 15 points (6g+9a), with five multi-point performances during the stretch.
MAKING THE MOST OF THEIR TIME
For the second time this season, the Rush have scored a power play goal in three straight games, and in five straight games in which they have received a power play opportunity. Rapid City's man advantage is 6-for-13 (46.2%) since February 20th.
JERSEY REVEALED
The Rush revealed their annual Military Appreciation Night jersey in front of a live audience at The Hangar Pub of Box Elder last night. The jersey, featuring a steel blue color, honors Joe Foss, South Dakota's most decorated hero and former governor. Foss was credited with 26 aerial victories while flying over Guadalcanal in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Foss, born outside Sioux Falls, later went on to become South Dakota's youngest governor, Commissioner of the American Football League, and President of the National Rifle Association.
