Mavericks Score Four Straight to Defeat Knight Monsters 5-2

Published on March 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, fell to the Kansas City Mavericks on the road by a score of 5 to 2.

In the first period, the Mavericks scored the lone goal as Thomas Farrell got his first of the season to give KC a 1-0 lead going into the second.

In the middle frame, Tahoe tied the game up with a power-play goal from Jake McGrew, and later took the lead on the 17th goal of the season from Sloan Stanick to go up 2-1. However, in the final 30 seconds of the period, Jackson Berezowski tied the game on the power play, and both sides went into the final period tied at 2.

In the third, Kansas City scored the only three goals as Jackson Jutting scored his team-leading 24th, Casey Carreau found the back of the net, and Berezowski added on once more as the Mavericks got the win 5-2.

The Knight Monsters close out this two-game series tomorrow night, with puck drop at 4:05 pm PT. Pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network starts at 3:55 pm PT.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, to take on the Kansas City Mavericks at Tahoe Blue Event Center for Pucks and Paws Knight. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







