Game Day Preview: Mustangs Host Thunder Bay, 7:10 PM
Published on March 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Hamilton, Ontario - The Hamilton Mustangs (29-19-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open a weekend series tonight against the Thunder Bay Bombers (17-30-5-0) at 7:10 PM.
Hamilton Mustangs Tonight:
Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST
Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CST
Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV
Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7
On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald
Next Home Game: March 7th vs. Thunder Bay, 7:10 PM
Comparing Hamilton and Thunder Bay
Hamilton Mustangs
Overall: 29-19-5-0
Home: 15-7-2-0
Away: 14-12-3-0
Last 10: 6-3-1-0
Hamilton Mustangs Leaders:
Points: (54) Brayden Watts
Goals: (23) Danny Katic
Power Play Goals: (7) Danny Katic
Assists: (36) Brayden Watts
Power Play Assists: (21) Sam Sedley
+/- (+15) Sam Sedley
PIM's (92) Braidan Simmons-Fischer
Thunder Bay Bombers:
Overall: 41-8-2-1
Home: 22-6-1-0
Away: 19-2-1-1
Last 10: 9-0-1-0
Thunder Bay Bombers Leaders:
Points: (24) Easton Armstrong and Drew Eliott
Goals: (16) Easton Armstrong
Power Play Goals: (10) David Cotton
Assists: (17) Justin Michaelian
Power Play Assists: (8) Coulson Pitre
+/- (+8) Roman Kinal
PIM's (78) Cade McNelly
Mustangs Notables
Head-to-Head with Thunder Bay: The Mustangs lead the season series 7-4-1 over Thunder Bay. Hamilton won the last two games in the season series including a 2-1 overtime victory on February 15th when Brayden Watts scored the game winner at the 3:21 mark of overtime. Danny Katic leads the Mustangs in scoring against Thunder Bay with 18 points in 12 games.
Power Play Numbers: The Mustangs enter tonight's contest with the eighth-ranked power play in the league at 20.3% (42-for-207). Danny Katic leads Hamilton with seven Power Play Goals.
Anania Returned from Iowa: The Mustangs loaned defenseman Andre Anania to the Iowa Wild last weekend. He returned to the Mustangs on Wednesday. Anania has 27 points in 49 games (4 goals and 23 assists) with 50 penalty minutes.
Stange Recalled: Sam Stange was recalled to Hamilton from Springfield (AHL). In eight games with the Mustangs, he had six points (5 goals and 1 assist).
ECHL Stories from March 6, 2026
- Connor Kurth Reassigned by Tampa Bay to Reading; Massimo Rizzo Dealt to Boston by Philadelphia - Reading Royals
- Zins to Indy, Weiss Reassigned in Futures Trade - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Gargoyles Fall 6-3 in Savannah - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Grizzlies Gameday: Utah at Bloomington - March 6, 2026 - Road Trip Begins in Bloomington - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day Preview: Mustangs Host Thunder Bay, 7:10 PM - Allen Americans
- Rush Game Notes: March 6, 2026 vs. Wheeling Nailers - Rapid City Rush
- Defenseman Tommy Bergsland Loaned to Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Ontario Claims Two Forwards from the Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Kalan Lind Reassigned to Milwaukee Admirals - Atlanta Gladiators
- Oilers Sign Rookie Two-Way Forward Zachary Murray - Tulsa Oilers
- Everblades Look to Extend Win Streak against Greenville - Florida Everblades
- Brooklyn Kalmikov Recalled to Providence - Maine Mariners
- Gargoyles Rookie Defenseman Makes Professional Debut - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Preview: Royals vs. Gargoyles, March 7th - Game 53/72 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.