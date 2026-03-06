Game Day Preview: Mustangs Host Thunder Bay, 7:10 PM

Published on March 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Hamilton, Ontario - The Hamilton Mustangs (29-19-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open a weekend series tonight against the Thunder Bay Bombers (17-30-5-0) at 7:10 PM.

Hamilton Mustangs Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Next Home Game: March 7th vs. Thunder Bay, 7:10 PM

Comparing Hamilton and Thunder Bay

Hamilton Mustangs

Overall: 29-19-5-0

Home: 15-7-2-0

Away: 14-12-3-0

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Hamilton Mustangs Leaders:

Points: (54) Brayden Watts

Goals: (23) Danny Katic

Power Play Goals: (7) Danny Katic

Assists: (36) Brayden Watts

Power Play Assists: (21) Sam Sedley

+/- (+15) Sam Sedley

PIM's (92) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Thunder Bay Bombers:

Overall: 41-8-2-1

Home: 22-6-1-0

Away: 19-2-1-1

Last 10: 9-0-1-0

Thunder Bay Bombers Leaders:

Points: (24) Easton Armstrong and Drew Eliott

Goals: (16) Easton Armstrong

Power Play Goals: (10) David Cotton

Assists: (17) Justin Michaelian

Power Play Assists: (8) Coulson Pitre

+/- (+8) Roman Kinal

PIM's (78) Cade McNelly

Mustangs Notables

Head-to-Head with Thunder Bay: The Mustangs lead the season series 7-4-1 over Thunder Bay. Hamilton won the last two games in the season series including a 2-1 overtime victory on February 15th when Brayden Watts scored the game winner at the 3:21 mark of overtime. Danny Katic leads the Mustangs in scoring against Thunder Bay with 18 points in 12 games.

Power Play Numbers: The Mustangs enter tonight's contest with the eighth-ranked power play in the league at 20.3% (42-for-207). Danny Katic leads Hamilton with seven Power Play Goals.

Anania Returned from Iowa: The Mustangs loaned defenseman Andre Anania to the Iowa Wild last weekend. He returned to the Mustangs on Wednesday. Anania has 27 points in 49 games (4 goals and 23 assists) with 50 penalty minutes.

Stange Recalled: Sam Stange was recalled to Hamilton from Springfield (AHL). In eight games with the Mustangs, he had six points (5 goals and 1 assist).







ECHL Stories from March 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.