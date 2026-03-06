Gargoyles Rookie Defenseman Makes Professional Debut

Published on March 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, signed rookie defenseman True Crowe to an Amateur Tryout (ATO). Crowe made his professional debut with the club on Thursday night in Savannah, GA against the Ghost Pirates.

Crowe finished four seasons of college hockey, playing at Chatham University in NCAA Division III. The 23-year-old from Greeley, CO finished his senior year with a career-high 19 points (6G-13A). Over 89 career games, Crowe finished his collegiate career with 41 points (10G-31A).

The rookie picked up a point in his first professional game, assisting on the Gargoyles' third goal of the game scored by Deni Goure.

The Gargoyles return home on Saturday, March 7 to open a five-game home stand. Greensboro hosts the Reading Royals for Wizard Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, then hosts Trois-Riviers for three games Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, March 13-15. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







