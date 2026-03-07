Gargoyles Sign Forward Blake Swetlikoff to SPC, Defenseman Rider McCallum to ATO

Published on March 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced this morning the signing of two rookie skaters, adding forward Blake Swetlikoff and defenseman Rider McCallum.

Swetlikoff, a 22-year-old from Regina, Saskatchewan, signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) Saturday and joins the team after playing USports at the University of Manitoba. He brings ECHL experience after playing 32 games with the Idaho Steelheads last season, picking up seven assists. Swetlikoff spent five seasons in the WHL between the Spokane Chiefs, Lethbridge Hurricanes, and Kamloops Blazers. His career high came in his final season, with 30 points (7G-23A) in 67 games, split between Lethbridge and Kamloops. Swetlikoff will not play in the lineup on Saturday night, but could make his Gargoyles debut on Sunday afternoon.

McCallum, a 24-year-old from Langley, British Columbia, was signed on an Amateur Tryout (ATO) Saturday. He joins the Gargoyles after finishing a four-year NCAA Division III college career at Plymouth State University. The defenseman picked up 84 points (13G-71A) in 107 career games. McCallum will be set to make his professional debut on Saturday night as the Gargoyles host the Reading Royals.

The Gargoyles return home on Saturday, March 7 to open a five-game home stand. Greensboro hosts Reading for Wizard Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, then hosts Trois-Riviers for three games Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, March 13-15. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







