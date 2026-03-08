Worcester Comeback Falls Short in 6-4 Loss to Lions

Worcester Railers forward Drew Callin looks for a shot against the Trois-Rivières Lions

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC- The Worcester Railers HC (25-22-5-1, 56 pts) fell to the Trois-Rivières Lions (25-24-1-3, 54 pts) on Saturday, March 7th, with a final score of 4-6 at the Colisée Vidéotron, in front of a crowd of 2,237. The Railers will close out their season series against the Lions on Sunday, March 8th at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

Matt DeMelis (1-1-2) picked up the first goal of the afternoon with a backhanded shot at 5:47 in the first (1-0). Emmett Serensits (1-0-1) tied the game for the Lions on a cross-ice set-up just under five minutes later. Morgan Adams-Moisan (1-1-2) and Israel Mianscum (2-0-2) followed suit with two unanswered goals for the Lions to close out scoring for the first period (1-3). Mianscum collected another goal for himself at 1:37 as the second frame of play began, Mark Estapa (1-1-2) close behind with a fifth goal for Trois-Rivières at 3:40. The Railers answered Trois-Rivières' back-to-back goals with two uninterrupted tallies of their own, the first from MacAuley Carson (1-1-2) at 4:20 (2-5) and the second by Drew Callin at 5:31 (3-5), who's goal finished out scoring for either team in the second period. Charles Martin (1-0-1) collected one final tally for Trois-Rivières, which made the new score 3-6, before Ross Mitton (1-0-1) closed out the third period with one final play for the Railers, which cemented the final score 4-6 in favor of the Trois-Rivières Lions.

A.J. Schlepp and Landon Fuller kicked things off as they dropped gloves with only 1:57 erased from the clock. The Railers established a lead for themselves early in the first. Anthony Repaci was tripped up entering the zone, but quickly recovered and pass the puck up in front from along the end boards, where Matt DeMelis (15th) deked out Lions goaltender Hunter Jones and completed a backhanded shot to score (1-0). Trois-Rivières answered the tally with a goal of their own, Emmett Serensits (1st) credited with the slapshot off a cross-ice pass at 10:33. The Lions continued their scoring streak with two more goals in the first, the initial of the two scored by Morgan Adams-Moisan (12th) on the power play while Drew Callin was sent to the box for hooking. The latter of the two was scored by Israel Mianscum (9th), who capitalized on a blocked shot by Darick Louis-Jean, which ricocheted off the stick of Riley Piercey and set Mianscum up for a one-timer (1-3). Worcester was assessed three infractions in the period, while Trois-Rivières collected four. Shots on goal favored Trois-Rivières 14-7.

Trois-Rivières didn't wait long to extend their scoring-streak in the second frame of play. Mianscum (10th) collected his second goal of the game at 1:37 with a hard shot from atop the right faceoff circle. Mark Estapa (6th) collected yet another tally for the reigning Kelly Cup Champions forty seconds later off a kick-save rebound by netminder Parker Gahagen (1-5). The day ended there for Parker Gahagen as Thomas Gale was sent in net in relief. Gahagen made 12 saves on 17 shots for Worcester. Despite the four-goal deficit, the Railers did not wait long to retaliate. MacAuley Carson (2nd) lit the lamp shorthanded off an opportune steal from DeMelis, who swiped the puck at the edge of the attacking zone for the assist. Drew Callin (21st) also collected a shorthanded goal for Worcester seventy-one seconds later on the same penalty. Callin jumped the puck on a breakaway down the left boards and made a pass to Anthony Repaci out in front. Repaci's shot was initially poked away by Jones, but Callin tipped the puck on the doorstep (3-5). Just as Trois-Rivières opened the second frame up by two, they closed it just the same, as no further goals were scored past Callin's play at 5:31. Michael Suda's cross-checking penalty at 3:40 was the only call made in the period. Worcester led in shots on goal with 15 to Trois-Rivières' 12.

Trois-Rivières opened the third, mirroring the second, with another early-period goal at 0:46. Charle Martin (11th) batted the puck mid-air on the doorstep of goaltender Thomas Gale. Despite back-to-back power plays and nine total minutes of play with Gale pulled to hand Worcester an extra body, the Railers managed to light the lamp just one last time by returning Ross Mitton (4th) at 18:40. The game win was awarded to Trois-Rivières with a 6-4 final score as the horn sounded. Trois-Rivières received the only two penalties in the period, a slashing minor on Anthony Beauregard and a bench minor for too many men, also served by Beauregard. Worcester once again led in shots on net, 17-4 in the period and 39-30 overall.

NOTES: Three stars: 3rd Star: Morgan Adams-Moisan (1-1-2, +1, 2 shots), 2nd Star: Anthony Beauregard (0-3-3, +0, 1 shots), 1st Star: Israel Mianscum (2-0-2, +4, 3 shots)... Final shots were 39-30 in favor of Worcester...Hunter Jones (15-6-0) made 35 saves on 39 shots for Trois-Rivières, while Parker Gahagen (14-7-4) made 12 saves on 17 shots and Thomas Gale (1-3-0) made 12 saves on 13 shots for Worcester in relief... Worcester went 0-for-4 on power plays while Trois-Rivières went 1-for-2... Anthony Hora, Riley Ginnell, Connor Federkow, Tristan Lennox, and Anthony Callin did not dress for Worcester... Ross Mitton and Michael Ferrandino rejoined the Worcester lineup... MacAuley Carson scored the 250th shorthanded goal in Worcester Professional Hockey history with his goal in the second period... The Railers are now 3-3-2-0 this season vs. the Lions and 1-1-1-0 at the Colisée Vidéotron...

