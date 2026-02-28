Railers Tame Lions in 2-1 Road Victory

Worcester Railers high five forward Riley Piercey along the bench

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC - The Worcester Railers HC (24-20-5-1, 54 pts) picked up the win over the Trois-Rivières Lions (23-22-1-3, 50 pts) on Friday, February 27th with a final score of 2-1, in front of a crowd of 3,420 at the Colisée Vidéotron. The Railers are at home at the DCU Center on Saturday, February 28th for a 6:05 p.m. puck drop against the Maine Mariners.

Worcester closed out the first period with a top-shelf goal from Riley Piercey (1-0-1), which gave the Railers a 1-0 lead heading into the second frame of play. Trois-Rivières evened the score with a rebound pat from Jacob Paquette (1-0-1) at 6:18 in the second (1-1). Drew Callin (1-0-1) regained the Railers lead with a backhanded tally at the twelve minute mark on a two-on-one rush alongside linemate Cole Donhauser. Callin's goal solidified a 2-1 Railers victory over the hosting Trois-Rivières Lions, as no further goals were scored throughout the remainder of the evening.

It was a scoreless start for both teams as neither Trois-Rivières nor Worcester were able to break past each other's goaltenders to snap the drought for the majority of the first. The Lions gained the upper hand with a power play at 13:30, on a holding the stick call on Max Dorrington, although they wouldn't capitalize on the chance. That was the only advantage allotted in the first period for either side. With full strength restored to the Railers, Riley Piercey (3rd) wiped away the zeroed out scoreboard and handed the Railers a one-goal lead with just 90 seconds remaining in the period. As Trois-Rivières' Landon Fuller worked to exit the zone with the puck, a costly turnover from the defenseman placed MacAuley Carson in position for the steal. Carson executed a quick backhanded pass to the awaiting Piercey, who carried the puck through the remainder of the open Lions zone and lit the lamp (1-0). Dorrington's holding penalty was the only call assessed in the period. Shots on goal favored Trois-Rivières 18-7.

Max Dorrington and Sean Gulka dropped gloved just over three minutes into the second period. Both entered their respective boxes for five minutes. With just forty seconds gone into their penalties, Trois-Rivières' Anthony Beaureguard joined his teammate for a minor holding call, which put the Railers on their first power play chance of the night. The extra man advantage did not go in Worcester's favor, however, as Trois-Rivières quickly answered Piercey's play from the first frame with a shorthanded goal from Jacob Paquette (4th). Paquette campitalized on a three-on-two rush out in front of netminder Parker Gahagen, who kick-saved the initial shot attempt, but wasn't able to block the rebound over his pads (1-1). Despite the tie from Trois-Rivières, Worcester skated away with another one-goal lead to close the second period. A two-on-one rush between Cole Donhauser and Drew Callin (19th) had Callin positioned for a backhanded tally on Benjamin Gaudreau (2-1) at the twelve minute mark. The Lions closed the frame with two penalties to the Railers one. Shots on goal favored Worcester 11-9.

Worcester worked to extend their lead in the third while Trois-Rivières sought to eliminate it. The Lions remained locked out by Gahagen despite several offensive attempts. Tensions rose as Khristian Acosta and Israel Mianscum exchanged words and earned two minutes each for roughing at 13:49. The 2-1 victory went to the Railers as the final horn sounded, despite a late frame attempt to pull Gaudreau and score with the extra man. Total shots on goal favored Trois-Rivières with 34 to Worcester's 30, while Acosta and Mianscum's penalties were the only ones called in the period.

NOTES: Three stars: 3rd Star: Parker Gahagen (33 saves, 1GA, .971 SV%), 2nd Star: Jacob Paquette (1-0-1, SHG, +1, 4 shots), 1st Star: Drew Callin (1-0-1, GWG, +1, 5 shots)... Final shots were 34-30 in favor of Trois-Rivières... Benjamin Gaudreau (6-11-3) made 28 saves on 30 shots for Trois-Rivières, while Parker Gahagen (13-6-4) made 33 saves on 34 shots for Worcester... Worcester went 0-for-1 on power plays while Trois-Rivières went 0-for-1... Anthony Hora (IR), Michael Ferrandino (IR), Riley Ginnell (IR), Ross Mitton (IR), AJ Schlepp (DNP), Connor Federkow (DNP), and Tristan Lennox (DNP) did not dress for Worcester... The Railers are now 3-2-2-0 vs. the Lions and 1-0-1-0 at the Colisée Vidéotron...

