Worcester Falls to Admirals 5-2 in Wednesday Tilt

Published on March 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release









Worcester Railers forward Declan McDonnell

(Worcester Railers HC) Worcester Railers forward Declan McDonnell(Worcester Railers HC)

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Railers HC (25-23-5-2, 57 pts) fell 5-2 against the Norfolk Admirals (23-29-3-0, 49pts) on Wednesday, March 11th at the DCU Center, in front of a crowd of 1,670. The Railers will head on the road on Saturday, March 14th, to take on the Reading Royals at the Santander Arena with puck drop at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

Norfolk got the early lead as Brandon Osmundson (1-1-2) snuck the puck under the leg of Parker Gahagen at 3:25 in the first (1-0). Jaydon Dureau (1-1-2) continued the Admirals scoring streak with a 5-on-3 powerplay goal at 14:56 (2-0). Norfolk captain Carson Musser (1-0-1) nabbed another tally for Norfolk as lines were in transitioning early in the second. Marko Reifenberger (1-0-1) deked out Gahagen and lit the lamp for a fourth consecutive goal, his goal on a breakaway as he exited the box for a high-stick call. MacAuley Carson (1-0-1) secured the Railers first goal of the night shorthanded off an assist from Max Dorrington at 13:47 in the third (4-1). The Admirals responded with a fifth and final power play goal from Brady Fleurent (1-1-2) through the five-hole of Thomas Gale 14 seconds later. Jesse Pulkinnen answered 49 seconds after Fleurent with a wrap around play that cemented a second goal for Worcester. Pulkiknen's play would be the last lamp lit for either side as Worcester fell 5-2 against Norfolk.

The Admirals kicked off the night with an early goal at 3:25 into the opening frame. Brady Fleurent guided the puck off the endboards for Brandon Osmundson (17th) out in front, who snuck the puck beneath the left leg of Parker Gahagen to make it a 1-0 game. Norfolk's chance at a second goal came late in the first, when both Ryan Miotto and Matt DeMelis found their way to the box for overlapping penalties and handed the Admirals a brief 10-second 5-on-3. Set up with a quick cross ice pass of the face-off win from defenseman Josh McDougall, Jaydon Dureau (13th) found the back of the net with a slapshot just above the near faceoff dot and brought the Admirals lead up 2-0 to close the second. Worcester led in penalties with three to the Admirals two, while Norfolk led in shots on goal 15-5.

The Norfolk Admirals' stretched their offensive presence into the second period with their third and fourth goals of the evening. The first came in the form of a redirected shot from Musser (3rd) on the doorstep at 4:10. The second tally was claimed by Marko Reifenberger (5th) at 14:33 as he found the back of the net on a 1-on-0 breakaway against Gahagen. Reifenberger was left unattended as he broke away from the box at 14:23 after a two minute high-sticking penalty. Worcester outshot Norfolk 13-4 in the second.

Worcester opened the third period with a brief 5-on-3 chance, as penalties from Jack O'Leary and Nathan Noel each had time remaining rom the close of the second frame. Thomas Gale replaced goaltender Parker Gahagen in net to begin the third. The game returned to even strength for the remainder of the first half before the Railers went on the penalty kill at 13:02. While shorthanded, MacAuley Carson broke the shutout for Worcester at 13:47 off an assist from Max Dorrington (4-1). Norfolk responded with one final goal 14 seconds later on the remainder of their power play as Brady Fleurent carried the puck down the ice and shot the puck through the five-hole of Thomas Gale (5-1). Jesse Pulkinnen didn't allow Norfolk to get the final say. With a effortless wrap-around play, Pulkkinen tucked the puck just past the right skate of Norfolk netminder Isaac Poulter, which brought the game to a 5-2 final in favor of the Admirals. Final shots were 35 for Worcester and 24 for Norfolk.

NOTES: Three stars: 3rd Star: Brandon Osmundson (1-1-2, +1, 1 shot), 2nd Star: Isaac Poulter (33 saves, 2GA, .943 SV%), 1st Star: Killian Kiecker-Olson (0-3-3, +1, 2 shots)... Final shots were 35-24 in favor of Worcester... Isaac Poulter (19-11-0-0) made 33 saves on 35 shots... Parker Gahagen (14-8-4-1) made 15 saves on 19 shots, while Thomas Gale (1-3-0) made 4 saves on 5 shots... Worcester went 0-for-4 on power plays while Norfolk went 2-for-4... Max Dukovac and Declan McDonnell both made their Railers debuts... Anthony Hora, Michael Ferrandino, Riley Ginnell, AJ Schlepp, Khristian Acosta, Tristan Lennox, and Drew Callin did not dress for Worcester... The Railers are now 5-4-0-0 vs. the Admirals this season and 2-2-0-0 at the DCU Center...

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from March 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.