Iowa Stages Third-Period Charge But Drops, 5-2

Published on March 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne, IN - The Iowa Heartlanders fell, 5-2, to the Fort Wayne Komets Wednesday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Iowa scored twice in the opening four minutes of the third, cutting into Fort Wayne's four-goal edge. Jonny Sorenson tallied on a breakaway while Iowa was on a 5-on-3 penalty kill, the first "two-man-down" short-handed goal in team history. Three minutes later, Elliot Desnoyers got a pass from Luke Mobley, curled to the right post and sniped it by Nathan Day (win, 21 saves). Iowa generated eight shots in the third.

Fort Wayne scored three goals in the opening 10:02 to take a 3-0 edge. Austin Magera tallied on a two-on-one down low at 3:34, Josh Groll struck next on a two-on-none breakaway six minutes later and Matt Brown finished the first period scoring with a strike 40 seconds later.

Jayden Grubbe extended to a 4-0 edge with 1:39 to go in the second.

Trevor Janicke posted an empty-net goal in the final minute to put the game away.

Riley Mercer took the loss despite allowing only one goal in the final two periods (21 saves).

Iowa is next at home for Luck of the Landers against Kansas City on Wed., Mar. 18 at 7:00 p.m.

