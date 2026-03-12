Gargoyles Weekly Update: March 11, 2026

Published on March 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, finished their 12-game regular season series with the Reading Royals on a high note with a Sunday Funday win. The team now prepares for the final home-stand of the month, hosting the Defending Kelly Cup Champion Trois-Riviers Lions.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST WEEK

The Gargoyles were on the road in Savannah, GA on Thursday before hosting Reading on Saturday and Sunday. After two losses to open the weekend, the Gargoyles ended a four game skid with an explosive 6-2 win on Sunday.

On Thursday, Blake Biondi opened the scoring for the Gargoyles to tie the game 1-1, tipping home his eighth goal with the team at 3:54 of the first period after Braden Doyle held the puck at the blue line to create the play. After Savannah built a 4-1 lead in the second period, the Gargoyles responded with a quick offensive burst as Greg Smith scored at 8:23 off assists from Demetrios Koumontzis and Biondi, and just 16 seconds later Deni Goure buried another goal at 8:39 assisted by Biondi and True Crowe, who recorded his first professional point in his debut after signing an ATO earlier in the day. Despite the three-goal effort from Biondi, Smith, and Goure, the Ghost Pirates added a power play goal and an empty netter in the third period to secure a 6-3 win.

The Gargoyles battled in a tight contest but fell 2-1 to the Reading Royals on Saturday. Reading opened the scoring late in the first period on a power play after Greensboro was forced to kill three penalties in the frame. The Gargoyles responded quickly in the second period when Anthony Rinaldi broke free on a breakaway just 50 seconds in, beating Yaniv Perets to tie the game. Liam Devlin restored the Royals lead 2:22 into the third period with a breakaway goal that stood as the game-winner. Greensboro had several chances late, including four shots with the extra attacker in the final minute, but could not find the equalizer despite a strong push down the stretch.

Sunday, the Gargoyles picked up an emotional 6-2 win over the Reading Royals on Sunday afternoon at the First Horizon Coliseum, snapping a four-game losing streak after a busy weekend of roster moves. After a scoreless first period highlighted by a fight between Arty Borshyov and Reading's Austin Saint, Greensboro erupted in the second period beginning with a power play goal from Patrick Newell at 2:46 assisted by Logan Nelson and Ryan Richardson. Blake Biondi doubled the lead at 8:11 off a setup from Anthony Rinaldi with rookie defenseman Rider McCallum earning his first professional point on the play, and Rinaldi added a goal of his own four minutes later. Richardson extended the lead to 4-0 at 15:20 with helpers from True Crowe and Jordan Biro before David Gagnon struck 95 seconds later to make it 5-0 and chase Reading's starting goaltender. Greg Smith capped the scoring for Greensboro late in the third period off assists from Nikita Quapp and Biondi before the Royals added two late power play goals. Ten different Gargoyles recorded points in the victory, led by Rinaldi's three-point afternoon.

ROSTER TRANSACTIONS

On Thursday, March 5, the Gargoyles signed defenseman True Crowe to an Amateur Tryout (ATO). Crowe finished a four-year collegiate career at Chatham University, recording an assist in his professional debut on Thursday in Savannah.

TRADE: On Friday, March 6, the Gargoyles traded defenseman Trevor Zins to the Indy Fuel for future considerations and also traded the rights of Tyler Weiss, the franchise's leading scorer, who was recalled by the Chicago Wolves then reassigned to the Fuel.

On Saturday, March 7, the Gargoyles signed defenseman Rider McCallum to an ATO and forward Blake Swetlikoff to a Standard Player Contract (SPC). McCallum made his professional debut Saturday night and picked up an assist on Sunday, Swetlikoff made his Gargoyles debut on Sunday.

TRADE: On Sunday, March 8, the Gargoyles traded forward Zach Faremouth to the Bloomington Bison for future considerations and also traded the rights of Deni Goure, who was recalled by the Wolves then reassigned to the Bison.

On Wednesday, March 11, the Gargoyles signed forward Drew Kuzma to a SPC. The 6-foot-6 center comes from Lindenwood University after four seasons of Division I college hockey.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT- ANTHONY RINALDI

Greensboro Gargoyles forward Anthony Rinaldi had four points over the Gargoyles two-game weekend series against Reading, scoring two goals, including the game winner on Sunday. Rinaldi has 26 points (12G-14A) this season, and is second among the active roster in goal scoring and total points. Get to know the 30-year-old from Pierrefonds, QC who currently resides in Southport, NC!

Anthony started playing hockey at four-years-old. His younger brother, Andrew, followed in his footsteps as both played college hockey at the Division I level. Anthony attended Union College from 2016 to 2020, Andrew played at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). Over his four-year collegiate career, Anthony recorded 74 points (34G-40A) in 141 career games.

Rinaldi signed his first professional contract with the Kansas City Mavericks at the beginning of the 2020-21 season. After playing his first five games, he was traded to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits where he finished the next two seasons. During the 2021-22 season, he received an AHL call up playing six games with the Tucson Roadrunners.

Rinaldi went overseas for his first of three seasons to play for Cergy-Pontoise of the French Ligue Magnus in 2022-23. The next season, he moved to Scotland playing for the Dundee Stars in the EIHL. Last year he played in the German3 league with the Tilburg Trappers before moving back to North America. During his three seasons in Europe, Rinaldi accumulated 107 points (50G-57A) in 123 days.

Now a resident of North Carolina, Rinaldi signed with the Gargoyles for the Inaugural Season to play for the local team.

UPCOMING GAME PACKAGES:

BIZ'S BIRTHDAY

Join us as we celebrate Biz's Birthday, with TNT analyst and Spittin' Chiclets star Paul Bissonette, on Friday, March 13 at 7pm when the Greensboro Gargoyles face off against the Trois-Rivières Lions. Biz will be hosting a pregame meet & greet and taking photos with fans. Inventory is limited, so be sure to get in before it is too late!

WHO: All Gargoyles Fans!

WHAT: Four (4) tickets, Meet & Greet Pass (5-6 PM in Ovations Lounge), Photo with Biz

WHERE: The First Horizon Coliseum, home of the Greensboro Gargoyles.

WHEN: Friday, March 11

HOW: Secure now: Biz's Birthday

STAR WARS NIGHT

Join the Greensboro Gargoyles for Star Wars Night on Saturday, March 14 at 7 PM. Make sure the force is with you with a special ticket package which includes two (2) tickets and two (2) light swords for $30.

WHO: All Gargoyles Fans!

WHAT: Two (2) Tickets and Two (2) Light Swords

WHERE: The First Horizon Coliseum, home of the Greensboro Gargoyles.

WHEN: Star Wars Night on Saturday, March 14 at 7 PM

HOW: Secure now: Star Wars Night

