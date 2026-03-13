Ethan Leyh Returns to Greensboro from Chicago

Published on March 12, 2026

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that Ethan Leyh has been returned from his loan to Chicago. Leyh will prepare to join the Gargoyles lineup this weekend against Trois-Riviers.

The 24-year-old from Anmore, BC made his AHL debut with the Wolves on December 20, after signing an ECHL contract with the Gargoyles to start his rookie season. Leyh was called up again on January 7 and has been with the AHL club since. The rookie forward was leading the Gargoyles franchise in points at the time of his second call up with 21 points (7G-14A) in 27 games.

Leyh accumulated 15 points in a 12-game stretch between November 2 and November 19. He scored a goal in his most recent appearance on January fourth in South Carolina. Leyh was named as the team's 2026 Warrior ECHL All Star. The former Bentley University capped off a five-year collegiate career with career-high 42 points (17G-25A) in 37 games last season. He will look to continue that success as he returns to Gate City.

The Gargoyles finish their March home-stand with three games against the defending Kelly Cup Champion Lions on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, March 13-15. TNT Analyst and Spittin' Chiclets star Paul Bissonnette will be at the First Horizon Coliseum on Friday as the Gargoyles celebrate Biz's Birthday. Saturday, the Gargoyles will debut their Star Wars specialty jerseys on Star Wars night. Greensboro closes the weekend with a special Cancer Awareness Day on Sunday afternoon, honoring all the fighters, survivors, and loved ones in their battles. Tickets and more information for all upcoming Gargoyles games are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







