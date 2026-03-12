Railers Sign Defenseman Xavier Jean-Louis to ECHL Contract

March 12, 2026

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that defenseman Xavier Jean-Louis has been signed to an ECHL contract from Ferris State University.

Jean-Louis, 24, joins the Railers following 37 games played for Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan to open the 2025-26 season. The 6'5", 212lb defenseman recorded seven goals, 14 assists and 21 points across two seasons at Ferris State. Prior to his time with the Bulldogs, the Miami, FL native appeared at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks, totaling seven points (2G, 5A) and 24 penalty minutes in 39 games for the Nanooks across their 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

Prior to playing collegiate hockey, Jean-Louis spent one season with the Austin Bruins of the North American Hockey League where he totaled 18 points (1G, 17A) to go with 69 penalty minutes and a +7 rating in 53 games played.

