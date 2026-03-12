Cyclones Sign Forward Max Helgeson to Standard Player Contract

Published on March 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that the team has signed forward Max Helgeson to a Standard Player Contract. Coming off his senior season at Miami University, Helgeson signs his first professional contract with Cincinnati.

Helgeson, 25, joins the Cyclones after appearing in 36 games for the RedHawks during the 2025-26 season. As a member of Miami's offensive core, Helgeson logged 10 goals and 10 assists (20 points) in his final collegiate season. Prior to his one season at Miami, he spent the previous three with the University of Alaska-Anchorage. He appeared in 95 games for Alaska-Anchorage compiling 33 goals, 35 assists, for a total of 68 career points. He served as an assistant captain for two seasons when he was a member of the Seawolves.

Prior to the start of his NCAA career, he spent one season with Lindenwood University (ACHA DI) and led his team to the ACHA National Championship in 2021-22. At the junior level, Helgeson spent three seasons competing in the NAHL. After starting his junior career in 2018-19 with the Janesville Jets and the Jamestown Rebels, Helgeson spent his final two seasons with the Kenai River Brown Bears. He logged 37 goals and 51 assists (88 points) throughout his 105 game career.

