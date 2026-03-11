Max Smolinski Joins Cincinnati out of St. Cloud State University
Published on March 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that the team has signed defenseman Max Smolinski to a Standard Player Contract. Smolinski joins following four NCAA DI collegiate seasons.
Smolinski, 22, spent the 2025-26 season with St. Cloud State University and is coming off his single-season career high in goals (six), assists (12), and points (18) in 36 games played. Before his one season as a Huskie, Smolinski spent three seasons at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) and played in every game throughout his tenure with the Engineers. He also served as an assistant captain in 2024-25.
Throughout the course of his junior career, Smolinski played for two USHL franchises (Tri-City Storm from 2019-20 to 2020-21, Fargo Force in 2021-22). He had his most productive junior season in 2021-22 with Fargo after recording four goals and 17 assists (21 points) in 62 appearances. He is the son of 15-year NHL veteran Bryan Smolinski.
