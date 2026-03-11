Perch Profiles: Anthony Rinaldi

Published on March 11, 2026

Greensboro Gargoyles forward Anthony Rinaldi had four points over the Gargoyles two-game weekend series against Reading, scoring two goals, including the game winner on Sunday. Rinaldi has 26 points (12G-14A) this season, and is second among the active roster in goal scoring and total points. Get to know the 30-year-old from Pierrefonds, QC who currently resides in Southport, NC!

Anthony started playing hockey at four-years-old. His younger brother, Andrew, followed in his footsteps as both played college hockey at the Division I level. Anthony attended Union College from 2016 to 2020, Andrew played at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). Over his four-year collegiate career, Anthony recorded 74 points (34G-40A) in 141 career games.

Rinaldi signed his first professional contract with the Kansas City Mavericks at the beginning of the 2020-21 season. After playing his first five games, he was traded to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits where he finished the next two seasons. During the 2021-22 season, he received an AHL call up playing six games with the Tuscon Roadrunners.

Rinaldi went overseas for his first of three seasons to play for Cergy-Pontoise of the French Ligue Magnus in 2022-23. The next season, he moved to Scotland playing for the Dundee Stars in the EIHL. Last year he played in the German3 league with the Tilburg Trappers before moving back to North America. During his three seasons in Europe, Rinaldi accumulated 107 points (50G-57A) in 123 days.

Now a resident of North Carolina, Rinaldi signed with the Gargoyles for the Inaugural Season to play for the local team.

FUN FACTS

Birthday: August 17, 1995

Nickname: Rhino

Favorite Sports Team: Bills/Dolphins, Manchester City/PSG/Barcelona, Toronto Raptors/Blue Jays

If You Weren't A Hockey Player? Soccer or Tennis

Celebrity Encounters: David Guetta, Jamie Foxx, Rafael Nadal, Mario Lemieux, Mark Messier

Hobbies Away from the Rink: Reading, playing games, golfing occasionally

Collections: Formerly hockey and Pokemon cards

Hidden Talent: Whistling

