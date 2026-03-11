Americans Loan D-Man to Belleville
March 11, 2026
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators, announced today that the team has loaned top-scoring blueliner Sam Sedley to Belleville.
The 6-foot-0, 190-pound defenseman leads all Allen D-men with 41 points (6 goals and 35 assists) in 56 games. He's third overall in the league in Power Play Assists with 22, and fifth overall in Power Play Points with 23.
The native of Stratford, Ontario who is in his first season with the Allen Americans (his sophomore season in the league), is sixth overall on the team in scoring.
The Americans return to action this weekend with a pair of games against the Idaho Steelheads on Friday and Saturday night at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.
Sam Sedley
