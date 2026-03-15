Americans Fall Short on Wizard Night
Published on March 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (32-20-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), faced the Idaho Steelheads for the final time in the regular season on Saturday night and it was Idaho taking the one-goal victory 2-1 in front of a sellout crowd of 6,275 in Allen.
A physical opening period between the two teams resulted in a goalie show for the second night in a row as neither team could find the back of the net. Idaho held a slight advantage in shots on goal 11-8. Idaho had the only power play of the opening frame going 0-for-1.
More big saves occurred in the second frame as both teams traded chances for more than half the period before Idaho finally broke the deadlock. After a spectacular save by Jackson Parsons, Liam Malmquist got the rebound and poked it into the open net, giving the Steelheads a 1-0 lead despite being outshot 17- 8 by the Americans.
The third period was loaded with plenty of drama. Danny Katic, whose four-game goal streak snapped last night got back on the board tonight, netting his 27th goal of the season with a blast from the right circle at the 1:45 mark of the third period. That tied the score at 1-1. It remained that way until later in the period when Idaho was given a 5-on-3 power play. Francesco Arcuri broke the tie with his 21st goal of the season. That would be the eventual game winner as the two teams split the two-game weekend series,
The Americans hit the road for the next two weeks starting next Friday night in South Carolina. The team will return home on Thursday, April 2nd against Greensboro.
Three Stars:
1. IDH - F. Arcuri
2. ALN - J. Parsons
3. ALN - D. Katic
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Allen Americans and Idaho Steelheads on game night
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