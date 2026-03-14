ECHL Transactions - March 14

Published on March 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 14, 2026:

TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Maine:

Xavier Henry, D

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Tulsa:

Keegan Iverson, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Daniel Amesbury, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Ryan Helliwell, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Sean Olson, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Tanner Edwards, F Placed on Reserve

Add Dylan Wendt, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Luke Reid, D Placed on Reserve

Atlanta:

Add Brett Bulmer, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Brett Bulmer, F Placed on Reserve

Add Max Grondin, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Ryan Nolan, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Bloomington:

Add Hugo Ollas, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Dryden McKay, G Placed on Reserve

Add Brandon Yeamans, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Shane Ott, F Placed on Reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Shawn Kennedy, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Sam Stevens, F Placed on Reserve

Add Spencer Cox, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Rhett Parsons, D Recalled by Toronto Marlies

Florida:

Add Ross MacDougall, D Activated from Reserve

Add Logan Lambdin, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Carson Gicewicz, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Cole Moberg, D Placed on Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Thomas Sinclair, F Signed Amateur Tryout

Delete Josh Groll, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Tyler Inamoto, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Dustyn McFaul, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Nick Deakin-Poot, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Louka Henault, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Greensboro:

Add Ethan Leyh, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Demetrios Koumontzis, F Placed on Reserve

Idaho:

Add Grant Silianoff, F Activated from Reserve

Add Nick Portz, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Charlie Dodero, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Kaleb Pearson, F Recalled by Texas

Indy:

Add Brett Moravec, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Kyle Aucoin, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Kyle Bettens, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Eric Martin, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Terry Broadhurst, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Iowa:

Add Nikita Borodaenko, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Liam Coughlin, F Placed on Reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Sasha Teleguine, F Signed ECHL SPC

Add Nathan Berke, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Dalton Duhart, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Holden Wale, D Placed on Reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add David Keefer, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Matt Berry, F Placed on Reserve

Maine:

Add Mitchel Deelstra, F Activated from Reserve

Add Loke Johansson, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Antonio Venuto, F Placed on Reserve

Norfolk:

Add David Drake, D Activated from Reserve

Delete William Magnuson, D Placed on Reserve

Orlando:

Add Milo Roelens, F Assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Alton McDermott, F Placed on Reserve

Rapid City:

Add Nathan Torchia, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Connor Murphy, G Placed on Reserve

Add Ian Pierce, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jake Ratzlaff, D Placed on Reserve

Reading:

Add Keith Petruzzelli, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Ian Shane, G Placed on Reserve

Add Cameron Cook, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Mikael Robidoux, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Cameron Cook, F Placed on Reserve

South Carolina:

Add Bryan Moore, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Charlie Combs, F Placed on Reserve

Add Lynden Breen, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Cole Beamin, D Placed on Reserve

Add Michael Brown, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Kaden Bohlsen, F Recalled by Hershey

Toledo:

Delete Nolan Lalonde, G Recalled to Cleveland by Columbus

Tulsa:

Add Sasha Mutala, F Signed Amateur Tryout

Add Jake Lee, D Signed Amateur Tryout

Delete Dakota Seaman, F Placed on Reserve

Delete JC Brassard, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Michael Davies, D Placed on Reserve

Add Keegan Iverson, F Activated from Reserve

Utah:

Add Dylan Gratton, D Activated from Reserve

Add Josh Zinger, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Reilly Connors, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Luke Antonacci, D Placed on Reserve

Wheeling:

Delete Gino Texter, G Released as EBUG

Add Jack Works, F Activated from Reserve 3/13

Delete Randy Hernandez, F Placed on Reserve 3/13







ECHL Stories from March 14, 2026

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