ECHL Transactions - March 14
Published on March 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 14, 2026:
TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Maine:
Xavier Henry, D
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Tulsa:
Keegan Iverson, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Daniel Amesbury, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Ryan Helliwell, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Sean Olson, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Tanner Edwards, F Placed on Reserve
Add Dylan Wendt, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Luke Reid, D Placed on Reserve
Atlanta:
Add Brett Bulmer, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Brett Bulmer, F Placed on Reserve
Add Max Grondin, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Ryan Nolan, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Bloomington:
Add Hugo Ollas, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Dryden McKay, G Placed on Reserve
Add Brandon Yeamans, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Shane Ott, F Placed on Reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Shawn Kennedy, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Sam Stevens, F Placed on Reserve
Add Spencer Cox, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Rhett Parsons, D Recalled by Toronto Marlies
Florida:
Add Ross MacDougall, D Activated from Reserve
Add Logan Lambdin, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Carson Gicewicz, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Cole Moberg, D Placed on Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Thomas Sinclair, F Signed Amateur Tryout
Delete Josh Groll, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Tyler Inamoto, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Dustyn McFaul, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Nick Deakin-Poot, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Louka Henault, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Greensboro:
Add Ethan Leyh, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Demetrios Koumontzis, F Placed on Reserve
Idaho:
Add Grant Silianoff, F Activated from Reserve
Add Nick Portz, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Charlie Dodero, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Kaleb Pearson, F Recalled by Texas
Indy:
Add Brett Moravec, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Kyle Aucoin, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Kyle Bettens, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Eric Martin, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Terry Broadhurst, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Iowa:
Add Nikita Borodaenko, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Liam Coughlin, F Placed on Reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Sasha Teleguine, F Signed ECHL SPC
Add Nathan Berke, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Dalton Duhart, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Holden Wale, D Placed on Reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add David Keefer, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Matt Berry, F Placed on Reserve
Maine:
Add Mitchel Deelstra, F Activated from Reserve
Add Loke Johansson, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Antonio Venuto, F Placed on Reserve
Norfolk:
Add David Drake, D Activated from Reserve
Delete William Magnuson, D Placed on Reserve
Orlando:
Add Milo Roelens, F Assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Delete Alton McDermott, F Placed on Reserve
Rapid City:
Add Nathan Torchia, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Connor Murphy, G Placed on Reserve
Add Ian Pierce, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jake Ratzlaff, D Placed on Reserve
Reading:
Add Keith Petruzzelli, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Ian Shane, G Placed on Reserve
Add Cameron Cook, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Mikael Robidoux, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Cameron Cook, F Placed on Reserve
South Carolina:
Add Bryan Moore, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Charlie Combs, F Placed on Reserve
Add Lynden Breen, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Cole Beamin, D Placed on Reserve
Add Michael Brown, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Kaden Bohlsen, F Recalled by Hershey
Toledo:
Delete Nolan Lalonde, G Recalled to Cleveland by Columbus
Tulsa:
Add Sasha Mutala, F Signed Amateur Tryout
Add Jake Lee, D Signed Amateur Tryout
Delete Dakota Seaman, F Placed on Reserve
Delete JC Brassard, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Michael Davies, D Placed on Reserve
Add Keegan Iverson, F Activated from Reserve
Utah:
Add Dylan Gratton, D Activated from Reserve
Add Josh Zinger, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Reilly Connors, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Luke Antonacci, D Placed on Reserve
Wheeling:
Delete Gino Texter, G Released as EBUG
Add Jack Works, F Activated from Reserve 3/13
Delete Randy Hernandez, F Placed on Reserve 3/13
ECHL Stories from March 14, 2026
- Late Comeback Falls a Couple Short with Cincy Empty Netter, 4-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- ECHL Transactions - March 14 - ECHL
- Brett Bulmer Signs with Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- Forward Kaleb Pearson Recalled to Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Josh Zary Turns Pro with Swamp Rabbits, Jake Murray Returns - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Trois-Rivieres Wins Game 1 in Greensboro 6-3 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Blades Can Clinch Playoff Spot in Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
- Rush Game Notes: March 14, 2026 vs. Wichita Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Milo Roelens to the Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day Preview: Wizard Night in DFW - Allen Americans
- Hershey Recalls Forward Kaden Bohlsen - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Take Down Idaho in a Shootout - Allen Americans
- The Luck of the Irish Sides with the Mavericks in 6-5 St Patty's Showdown against Tahoe - Tahoe Knight Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.