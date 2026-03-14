Forward Kaleb Pearson Recalled to Texas Stars

Published on March 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that forward Kaleb Pearson has been recalled to the Texas Stars.

Pearson, 25, heads to Texas after appearing in 47 games with the Steelheads this season. In that time, Pearson racked up 36 points (21G, 15A), and he ranks T-13th in rookie scoring.

He took his game to another level in the new year, registering 16 points in 10 games to start 2026 and earn ECHL Rookie of the Month honors for January.

The St. Marys, ONT native has collected 57 points (32G, 25A) in 68 career ECHL games, all with the Steelheads.

Prior to pro hockey, Pearson played four collegiate seasons at the University of Prince Edward Island, grabbing 89 points (43G, 46A) in 90 games.

Pearson is slated to make his AHL debut with Texas after signing an AHL deal with the Stars on July 18, 2025.

The move leaves the Steelheads with 25 players on their roster, including 14 forwards.

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ECHL Stories from March 14, 2026

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