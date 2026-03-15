Blades Three-Goal Third Clinches Playoff Spot with 4-2 Win

Published on March 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades exchange congratulations along the bench

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades exchange congratulations along the bench(Florida Everblades)

ESTERO, Fla. - After trailing by a goal for much of the contest, a late surge by the Florida Everblades produced three third-period goals, including multi-point performances from three players, leading to a 4-2 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen and officially clinching a playoff spot.

The Jacksonville Icemen opened the scoring midway through the first period as Trevor Griebel fired a wrist shot from the right circle, notching the Icemen's first goal of the night and the first professional goal of his career. Lordanthony Grissom and Adam McMaster picked up the assists on the play. No further scoring followed in the opening frame, leaving the Blades trailing 1-0. Florida recorded six shots on Michael Bullion, while the Icemen put 11 shots on Kyle McClellan, who was making his first start in an Everblades sweater.

With the second period nearing a scoreless finish, Oliver Chau got the Blades on the board at 16:24. Off a feed from Anthony Romano in the top of the right circle, Chau snapped a wrist shot to the top-left corner, beating Michael Bullion glove side. Gianfranco Cassaro picked up the secondary assist on the sequence. That period ended with the Blades scoring the lone goal and outshooting the Icemen 14-6, bringing the total shots on goal to 20-17 after 40 minutes of regulation.

With both teams battling for momentum, Jacksonville gained the edge when Peter Tischke capitalized on a neutral-zone turnover and found Lincoln Griffin, who then set up Will Hillman. Hillman finished the play with a backhand that slipped past McClellan's left shoulder, giving the Icemen a late 2-1 lead. Notably, all three goals in the game came from the right circle.

Despite trailing with time winding down, the Blades found a way when Romano fired a shot from the slot for an unassisted goal, tying the game with under four minutes remaining in regulation.

Captain Chau added to the late push, burying a power-play goal in the crease to give the Blades their first lead of the game with just 1:18 remaining in the third period. The tally gave Chau a multi-point night with his second goal of the game, while Romano brought his total to three points on the night with a goal and two assists. The Icemen pulled Michael Bullion for the extra attacker, but Jordan Sambrook sealed the win with an empty-net goal, bringing the final score to 4-2 in favor of the Blades.

Kyle McClellan faced 21 shots, allowing just two goals, while Michael Bullion saw 35 shots and gave up three. With the win, the Blades clinched a playoff spot and will face the Icemen again tomorrow, Sunday, March 15 for a 3 p.m. puck drop to continue their road trip.

BLADES BITS

Tonight was the 100th meeting all-time between the Florida Everblades and Jacksonville Icemen. The Everblades are 57-25-18 against their in-state rival all time.

McClellan's win came in his first start for Florida. Cam Johnson had started the last 14 games for Florida.

Chau, Romano, and Sambrook all had multi-point games.

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ECHL Stories from March 14, 2026

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