Lions Shutout Gargoyles in 6-0 Win
Published on March 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - The Force was not on the home side on Saturday night at the First Horizon Coliseum as the Trois-Rivieres Lions shutout the Greensboro Gargoyles 6-0 on Star Wars Night.
Mathieu Bizier opened the scoring in the first period at 11:35, standing as the game-winning goal. Special teams would play a critical role in the game's result after Tian Rask was assessed a game misconduct for boarding halfway into the second period. The Lions scored twice on the five-minute advantage to take a 3-0 lead into the third.
Though the Gargoyles pressed into the final frame with nine of the first 12 shots, Lions goaltender William Lavalliere proved unbeatable. The Lions took a 5-0 lead with 4:24 left in regulation before scoring their third power play goal of the game 1:39 later.
Lavallier finished his first career shutout in the Lions 6-0 win. Through the first two games of the weekend, Trois-Rivieres has held the Gargoyles 0-for-6 on the advantage, while scoring five power play goals.
Greensboro will look to rebound in their final home game of March before a three week road trip. Sunday, the Gargoyles host their Cancer Awareness game, presented by Cone Health, honoring all the fighters, survivors, and loved ones affected. It is also Sunday Funday, presented by Lakeside Dental, with family ticket discounts and 336 deals available. For tickets and more information go to gargoyleshoceky.com.
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