Late Comeback Falls a Couple Short with Cincy Empty Netter, 4-2

Published on March 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Cincinnati, OH - The Iowa Heartlanders scored twice in the final eight minutes to pull within one, but Cincinnati Cyclones forward Gabriel Bernier potted an empty-net goal with 42 seconds left and Iowa fell, 4-2, Saturday at Heritage Bank Center. Jaxon Nelson scored for Iowa to make it 3-1 Cincinnati with 7:36 to go in the third with a snipe from the left dot, assisted by Max Patterson and Nikita Borodaenko. Next, Iowa pulled the goaltender and Thomas Stewart slammed in a rebound at the right post with 1:58 left, and Iowa trailed, 3-2. Anthony Firriolo had four assists on the weekend and assisted the Stewart strike.

Cincinnati extended to a 3-0 edge with goals at flex moments in the second, taking a 2-0 lead on a tally from Gunnarwolfe Fontaine ten seconds after a power play expired and another from Jaxson Murray on the man up on the final shot of the second (26.2 seconds left).

John Jaworski took advantage of a unsuccessful clearing attempt and one-timed in the game's first goal from the top of the left-wing circle at 8:34 of the first, providing Cincinnati a 1-0 edge.

Riley Mercer took the loss with 24 saves (3 GA). Ken Appleby won his third straight game, blocking 19 shots.

Iowa is next at home for Luck of the Landers against Kansas City on Wed., Mar. 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $10 for all Heartlanders home games. Heartlanders Family 4 Packs (4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas, 1 large popcorn starting at $69) and the Deer & Beers Ticket Bundle (1 ticket and 2 domestic beers for $25) are now available.







ECHL Stories from March 14, 2026

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