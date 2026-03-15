Grizzlies Fall in Overtime on Military Night at Maverik Center
Published on March 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies fall in overtime to the Tulsa Oilers 4-3 on Military Night presented by Mountainland supply company.
Tulsa's Ryan Lautenbach scored 3:41 into the contest. Utah's Maxim Barbashev tied it up 19:01 in on a backhand shot from the left circle. The game was tied 1-1 as Utah led the shot count 13 to 8 after 20 minutes of play.
Aiden Hansen-Bukata scored a 4 on 3 power play goal 7:52 into the second period to give Utah a 2-1 lead. Danny Dzhaniyev picked up his 20th power play assist of the season and Reed Lebster got his 22nd assist. Tulsa's Justin Michaelian scored a power play goal 13:10 in. Connor Fedorek gave the Oilers a 3-2 lead when he scored 16:15 in.
Danny Dzhaniyev tied up the contest with an unassisted goal 3:07 into the third period. Dzhaniyev earned his 17th multiple point game of the season. He leads all league rookies with 40 assists and 60 points.
In overtime Duggie Lagrone scored the game winner for Tulsa 5:53 in on a pass from Sasha Mutala, who signed with the Oilers earlier in the day.
Vyacheslav Buteyetes saved 36 of 39 for Tulsa in the win. Utah's Hunter Miska stopped 29 of 33.
Utah was 1 for 4 on the power play, Tulsa was 1 for 3.
The series continues on Sunday afternoon at 3:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars.
1. Duggie Lagrone (Tulsa) - OT GWG.
2. Vyacheslav Buteyets (Tulsa) - 36 of 39 saves.
3. Danny Dzhaniyev (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, 4 shots.
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