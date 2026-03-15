Admirals Settle for Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Mariners

Published on March 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







PORTLAND, ME - After snapping the Maine Mariners' 11-game winning streak the night before and entering Saturday riding a three-game winning streak of their own, the Norfolk Admirals battled through a tightly contested game but ultimately fell 3-2 in overtime at Cross Insurance Arena.

Isaac Poulter made his 31st appearance of the season in goal for Norfolk and turned aside 36 shots, helping the Admirals secure a hard-earned point despite the narrow overtime defeat.

The opening period featured a physical and back-and-forth pace as both teams looked to establish momentum early. Poulter was sharp in the Admirals' crease, turning aside several quality chances to keep Norfolk within striking distance. The Admirals broke through late in the frame when Brady Fleurent found the equalizer with just 1:01 remaining in the period. Working from a sharp angle along the goal line, Fleurent slipped a quick shot past the goaltender for his 24th goal of the season, sending the teams into the first intermission tied 1-1.

Norfolk carried that momentum into the middle frame and wasted little time jumping in front. Just 53 seconds into the second period, the Admirals capitalized on the power play. Jack O'Leary made a strong play in the slot to create a shooting lane before sliding the puck across to Brody Crane, who unleashed a one-timer from the top of the right circle. The shot beat the goaltender cleanly for Crane's 11th goal of the season, giving Norfolk a 2-1 lead early in the period.

The Admirals continued to push throughout the second, generating offensive pressure and forcing the Mariners' defense to defend extended shifts in their own zone. At the other end of the ice, Poulter remained steady, making several key saves to preserve the advantage as Norfolk carried the 2-1 lead into the second intermission.

Maine pushed hard in the third period, increasing the pace and generating a flurry of shots as they searched for the equalizer. Poulter was tested frequently during the period and came up with multiple big stops to keep Norfolk in front. However, midway through the frame the Mariners managed to tie the contest, eventually sending the game to overtime after outshooting the Admirals heavily in the final period.

The three-on-three overtime session featured chances at both ends of the ice, with the teams trading rush opportunities in the open ice. Norfolk nearly ended the game on a rush opportunity before Maine countered the other way. At 2:22 of overtime, the Mariners found the game-winner, bringing the back-and-forth contest to a close.

Sentara Three Stars of the Game

1. MNE - J. Hudson

2. MNE - N. Anderson

3. NOR - I. Poulter

Next Up

The Admirals return home to Norfolk Scope Arena for a three-game series against the division-rival Greensboro Gargoyles. The first of the three matchups gets Friday night underway as the Admirals host Friday Night Hockey, which will also feature a trading cards giveaway, with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







ECHL Stories from March 14, 2026

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