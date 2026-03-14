Rush Game Notes: March 14, 2026 vs. Wichita Thunder

Published on March 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush exchange fist bumps

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush exchange fist bumps(Rapid City Rush)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, close out the season series against the Wichita Thunder on Rush Fights Cancer Night, presented by Vitalant and Thrivent Financial. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MDT on Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Wichita Thunder scored with under four minutes remaining to defeat the Rapid City Rush, 3-2, at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday. Gavin Best's first professional goal gave the Thunder their first lead of the series and the victory. The Rush took a pair of one-goal leads with a tally in each of the first two periods. Brett Davis deflected home a power play goal six minutes into the first period, his 14th of the season. Maurizio Colella deflected a Jaden Shields shot in the second period, giving Rapid City a 2-1 advantage after 40 minutes. Wichita put forth another strong third period, scoring in the first two minutes and another in the last four minutes to come from behind and earn the win.

NOTHING BUT ONE-GOAL LEADS

Through two games, this series could not be any tighter. Neither team has led by more than one goal at any point. The Rush have had six separate one-goal leads, while Wichita has scored five game-tying goals and held just one lead. Overall, six of the seven head-to-head meetings this season have been decided by one goal

THE NEW GUY'S PRETTY GOOD

Jaden Shields collected his first two points in a Rush sweater last night as he assisted on both of Rapid City's goals. Rapid City acquired Shields from the Idaho Steelheads on Monday, and he has drawn important assignments already. Last night, the second-year defenseman played on the top pairing and top power play unit.

A SUBSTANTIAL TRADE

The Rush were involved in a two-pronged trade yesterday with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Wheeling organizations. The Calgary Wranglers traded Blake Bennett to the Penguins. In a separate transaction, the Nailers dealt forward Cole Tymkin, defenseman Eric Parker, and a player to be named later to the Rush. Bennett departs Rapid City as the all-time leader in goals in the franchise's ECHL history.

POWER PLAY CLICKED AGAIN

Brett Davis opened the scoring with a power play goal last night, giving Rapid City a power play strike in five of the last seven and seven of the last ten games. Over the ten-game stretch, the man advantage is 8-for-21 (38.1%). Additionally, the penalty kill came up large with a 4-for-5 performance despite facing over a dozen combined shots.

HONORING KAY BUHL

The Rush have a special guest in town for tonight's ceremonial puck drop. Kay Buhl, proud mother of forward Cameron Buhl, was diagnosed with stage four intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in 2020, a rare form of cancer found in the bile ducts. Despite a grim prognosis, Kay fought through three years of treatments which included chemotherapy and immunotherapy. She was declared cancer-free in October 2023.

THE END OF THE HOMESTAND

Tonight is the final game of the Rush's two-week, six-game homestand. The team looks to finish strong on its annual Rush Fights Cancer Night. After a stretch of 11 home games in a span of 14, Rapid City plays nine of its final 14 games on the road.

The Rapid City Rush face the Wichita Thunder on March 12th, 13th, and 14th at The Monument Ice Arena! Saturday, March 14th is Rush Fights Cancer, presented by Vitalant and Thrivent Financial. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.

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