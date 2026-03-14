Trois-Rivieres Wins Game 1 in Greensboro 6-3

Published on March 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles dropped the opening game of their three game series against the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Friday Night at the First Horizon Coliseum in a 6-3 loss.

The Lions scored on their first shot of the game, 13 seconds into regulation. Greensboro would respond, also scoring on their first shot, from rookie Blake Dangos in his first career game after signing an SPC on Thursday, assisted by Blake Swetlikoff adding his first point as a Gargoyle. The Lions would take the lead back at 2:52 with a power play goal, then score again at 10:25 to take a 3-1 lead. 1:27 later, Greg Smith scored to get the Gargoyles back within one. The Lions again extended a two goal lead with 4:16 left in the first period.

The Gargoyles would cut the lead back to one in the second period as Demetrios Koumontzis out-raced the Lions defense, snapping a shot bar down at 12:12. The Lions got their two-goal lead back with 1:12 left in the second period, taking a 5-3 lead into the third.

Trois-Rivieres capitalized on their second power play goal of the night 5:21 into the third to extend a three goal lead. The Gargoyles pulled Nikita Quapp with 3:36 left in regulation, but neither team was able to change the score, closing a 6-3 loss.

The Gargoyles were 0-for-3 on their power play and 2-for-4 on the penalty kill. Quapp made 25 saves on 31 shots.

The Gargoyles finish their March home-stand with two more games against the defending Kelly Cup Champion Lions on Saturday and Sunday, March 14-15. Saturday, the Gargoyles will debut their Star Wars specialty jerseys on Star Wars night. Greensboro closes the weekend with a special Cancer Awareness Day on Sunday afternoon, honoring all the fighters, survivors, and loved ones in their battles. Tickets and more information for all upcoming Gargoyles games are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from March 14, 2026

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