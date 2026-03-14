Josh Zary Turns Pro with Swamp Rabbits, Jake Murray Returns

Published on March 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced via Swamp Rabbit Moving Transactions that forward Josh Zary turned professional with the Swamp Rabbits, while Jake Murray returned to the blue line from his PTO with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs.

Zary made his professional debut last night for the Swamp Rabbits following the conclusion of his NCAA career. The 6'1", 201-pound forward finished his final NCAA season with Ferris State University, logging 20 points (13g-7ast) in 36 games.

From Nanaimo, British Columbia, Zary, 24, played 128 games in his college career between Ferris State and Long Island University, scoring 57 goals as part of 88 points. With LIU, Zary became the program's first-ever 20-goal scorer in his sophomore campaign, setting that career-high has part of a personal best 32 points in 35 games. Before going to college, he played parts of four seasons in the BCHL with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and Cowichan Valley Capitals, earning 40 goals and 81 points in 118 games. He is the first cousin of current NHLer Connor Zary, the 24th overall selection to the Calgary Flames in 2020, who has 180 NHL games and the 2021 U20 World Junior Championship silver medal with Team Canada.

Murray returns from his second AHL call-up of the season to the Rockford IceHogs. The 6'3", 215-pound defenseman went +1 in his only contest, a 7-3 loss at Grand Rapids on March 4th. He previously played with the Abbotsford Canucks for a game on November 11th, bringing his career total to 21 AHL games played.

Hailing from Oakville, Ontario, Murray, 23, is in his third season of professional hockey. Between his time in the AHL with the IceHogs, Canucks, and Texas Stars, and his ECHL career with the Swamp Rabbits, Idaho Steelheads, and Cincinnati Cyclones, he holds nine goals and 58 points in 168 games. Prior to his professional experience, Murray skated in 257 games in the OHL with the Kingston Frontenacs and Guelph Storm, collecting 100 points (14g-86ast). He served as an alternate captain for three seasons: two with Kingston and one with Guelph.

The Swamp Rabbits conclude their weekend with a pair of meetings against the Solar Bears tonight and Sunday, March 15th. Puck drop at the Kia Center is slated for tonight at 7:00 p.m. EST and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. EST.







ECHL Stories from March 14, 2026

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