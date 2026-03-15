Duggie Lagrone Scores Overtime Game Winner to Seal Oilers' Victory in Back-and-Forth Battle with Grizzlies
Published on March 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
WEST VALLEY CITY, Uta. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, topped the Utah Grizzlies 4-3 in overtime at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah on Saturday night.
Ryan Lautenbach finished off a cross-slot feed from Sasha Mutala 3:41 into the action, roofing the puck over a sprawling Hunter Miska to put Tulsa up 1-0. Maxim Barbeshev leveled the game with a bar-down backhander in the final minute of the opening frame, sending both teams to the locker rooms tied 1-1.
Aiden Hansen-Bukata gave Utah a 2-1 lead 7:52 into the second period, clapping a four-on-three power-play one timer beyond the grasp of Vyacheslav Buteyets. Justin Michaelian knotted the game 2-2, sliding a power-play goal under Miska with 6:50 left in the period. Conner Fedorek pulled Tulsa ahead 3-2 with his first as an Oiler, ripping a high-powered slapshot from the blue line and into the twine at the 16:15 mark of the frame.
Danny Dzhaniyev netted the 20th goal of his rookie campaign 3:07 into the third period, tying the game 3-3 via a lone-effort breakaway goal. The Oilers penalty kill warded off a five-minute Grizzlies' power play that started at the 9:30 mark of the period, helping push Tulsa to a guaranteed point.
Both teams had multiple chances throughout the overtime, but Buteyets and Miska continued the action with jaw-dropping stops. Duggie Lagrone grabbed the second point with his fifth goal of the year, depositing a pass from Mutalathrough Miska's five hole with just 1:07 of three-on-three action remaining.
Tulsa's 4-3 victory halts a string a string of five straight losses when reaching overtime, dating back to a 4-3 overtime win against the Allen Americans on Nov. 9 at the BOK Center.
The Oilers and Grizzlies square off for the last-ever meeting between the two teams tomorrow, Saturday, March 15 at 4:10 p.m. CT at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
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