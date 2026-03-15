Cyclones Take Back-To-Back against the Heartlanders, Win 4-2 on Saturday Afternoon

Published on March 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the Iowa Heartlanders, 4-2, on Saturday afternoon at Heritage Bank Center. Four different goal scorers carried the offense for Cincinnati to hand the Cyclones their third straight win.

Cincinnati scored the first of the afternoon this time around, with John Jaworski (13) netting his 13th goal of the season on the one-timer. Aaron Bohlinger and Elijah Vilio logged assists on the goal, with Jaworski scoring in his second game back from injury.

With his assist, Vilio recorded his 24th point of the season, setting a new single-season career high. His assist gave him his most points since the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Atlanta Gladiators.

The Cyclones made it 2-0 early in the second period off a turnover forced in the offensive zone. Gunnarwolfe Fontaine (19) scored on a glove-side finish to double Cincinnati's lead. The goal was assisted by Max Helgeson, who forced the turnover to create the goal.

On a late power play, the Cyclones scored their third goal of the game off a finish from Jaxson Murray (2). The goal marked his first power play goal of the season and his first career game-winning goal. Justin Vaive's assist on the play gives him points in three straight games.

Jaxon Nelson (15) scored to get one back for the Heartlanders early in the final frame. With 1:58 left in regulation, Iowa got one back to make it a one-goal game thanks to a finish from Thomas Stewart (9).

Gabriel Bernier (2) scored on an empty net to make it 4-2, Cincinnati, and put the game on ice for the Cyclones. Ken Appleby got his third assist of the season and now has points in back-to-back games.

The Cyclones will host the Bloomington Bison in a midweek matchup at Heritage Bank Center on Wednesday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com. Subscribe to FloSports and watch every Cyclones hit, save, and goal live and on demand using this link today: https://flosports.link/4dVcToM







ECHL Stories from March 14, 2026

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