ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
Published on March 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced that Cincinnati's Nick Rhéaume has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #875, Iowa at Cincinnati, on March 13.
Rhéaume is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his game misconduct for aggressor at 13:54 of the second period.
Rhéaume will miss Cincinnati's game vs. Iowa today (March 14).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
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