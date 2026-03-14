Game Day Preview: Wizard Night in DFW

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Published on March 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans left wing Chase Maxwell with the puck

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans left wing Chase Maxwell with the puck(Allen Americans)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (32-20-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the final regular season game against the Idaho Steelheads tonight at 7:10 PM. The Americans beat Idaho 2-1 in a shootout on Friday night.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

On-Ice Reporters: Isabella Keating and Gracee Tucker

Game Night Producer: John Beifuss

Editor and Stats: Matthew McDowell

Next Home Game: Thursday, April 2nd vs. Greensboro Gargoyles, 10:30 AM

Comparing Allen and Idaho

Allen Americans

Overall: 32-20-5-0

Home: 18-8-2-0

Away: 14-12-3-0

Last 10: 7-2-1-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (57) Brayden Watts

Goals: (26) Danny Katic

Power Play Goals: (8) Danny Katic

Assists: (38) Brayden Watts

Power Play Assists: (22) *Sam Sedley

+/- (+15) *Sam Sedley and Ty Prefontaine

PIM's (92) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

* In the AHL with Belleville

Idaho Steelheads:

Overall: 35-18-4-1

Home: 18-8-1-0

Away: 17-10-3-1

Last 10: 3-6-0-1

Idaho Steelheads Leaders:

Points: (51) *Brendan Hoffman

Goals: (32) *Brendan Hoffman

Power Play Goals: (7) *Brendan Hoffman

Assists: (25) Jack Adams

Power Play Assists: (9) Liam Malmquist

+/- (+21) Sam Jardine

PIM's (89) Kaleb Pearson

*In the American Hockey League

Americans Notables

Americans Down Idaho in a Shootout: The Americans won the opening game of the weekend against their Mountain Division Rival the Idaho Steelheads 2-1 in a shootout on Friday night in North Texas. Andre Anania opened the scoring in the second period with his fifth goal of the year from Lukas Sillinger and Braidan Simmons-Fischer at the 1:47 mark of the middle frame. The game would remain in their control until Idaho tied the game in the third period as Nick Canade's backhander with 6:44 to go in regulation made it a 1-1 game. For the third time this season the teams would go to extra time to get a winner. Neither team found the back of the net in the seven-minute overtime despite the Americans having a two-minute power play so things would be settled in a shootout. The Americans opened the scoring as Michael Gildon went top shelf on Arno Tiefensee for the early lead and the only goal; they would need in OT. Americans goalie Jackson Parsons stopped both Idaho shooters (Ty Pelton-Byce and Francesco Arcuri) as the Americans claimed a win against the Steelheads for the first time in the season series.

Head-to-Head with Idaho: The Americans erased that goose egg against Idaho with their 2-1 shootout win on Friday night. The Americans are 1-3-2 this season against the Steelheads. Five of the six games in the season series have been played at Idaho Central Arena. Three of the six games this year have gone to overtime with the Americans claiming four out of a possible 12 points. Tonight is the final game of the season series with a possible playoff matchup coming next month.

Streak Snapped: Danny Katic had his season-high four game goal streak snapped on Friday night. Katic leads the Americans with 26 goals. He is tied for third overall in the ECHL.

12 and Counting: With their 2-1 win on Friday night the Americans are a season-high 12 games over the 0.500 mark. Once 20 points behind second place Idaho, the Americans have closed the gap to just six behind their second-place rival with one game in hand. Allen has a six point lead on fourth place Tahoe with one game in hand.

On Top: Danny Katic leads the ECHL in Shooting Percentage at 24.8 % (26 goals on 105 shots.

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ECHL Stories from March 14, 2026

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