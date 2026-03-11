Gladiators School Everblades on Education Day with 4-1 Victory

Published on March 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators forward Isak Walther vs. the Florida Everblades

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Florida Everblades 4-1 on Wednesday morning at Gas South Arena on the second Education Day Game of the season. 8,067 kids in attendance watched as the Gladiators bested their rivals on home ice and snapped the Everblades nine game winning streak.

Meeting for the first time since February 4th, the Gladiators were looking to get back into the win column after dropping their last two and stop a streaking Everblades team with nine straight wins and points in their last thirteen games. Ethan Haider started in net for the Gladiators having posted a record of 2-1 with a 2.00 GAA and a .935 SV% in three prior games against Florida. The Everblades went with the reigning ECHL Goaltender of the Week, Cam Johnson, who went 3-0 with a .34 GAA, a .984 SV% and 2 shutouts last week.

Atlanta opened the scoring exactly eight minutes into the first period with Jack O'Brien's 20th goal of the season. A great zone entry led to crisp passing to O'Brien in the slot, who tucked a diving backhand shot past Johnson for the opening score. O'Brien's goal was assisted by Isak Walther and Brendan Less. With 5:20 left in the opening frame, the Everblades got on the board with Isaac Nurse's 5th of the season from Ross MacDougall and Kyle Penney to make it 1-1. The Gladiators were put to the test on the penalty kill twice in the opening frame and were able to get job done both times.

A good old fashioned schoolyard scrap broke out 3:57 into the second period as Max Grondin, in his home debut, fought Florida's Oliver Cooper. The Gladiators eventually took the lead by gaining some momentum generated from the fight and the excitement of the kids. They began spending more time in the Florida zone leading to Isak Walther stuffing in his 20th goal of the season from Cody Sylvester to make it a 2-1 game. Walther's goal came 11:22 into the second period as the Swedish forward was able to swipe in a rebound off of Sylvester's shot to give Atlanta the lead.

The Gladiators extended their lead in the third period with a power play goal from Chad Nychuk off a shot after a faceoff victory 3 seconds into their first power play of the day. Nychuk's 7th goal of the season came from Walther and Alex Young 6:39 into the third. Atlanta was excellent defensively, keeping Florida to the edges and blocking shots. Haider was sensational as well, as the Gladiators punched in an empty netter from O'Brien with 3:04 to play to make it a 4-1 game and secure the win. Haider stopped 26/27 for his 19th win of the season while Johnson stopped 19/22 for the Everblades. Atlanta went 4/4 on the penalty kill and 1/3 on the power play.

The Gladiators and Everblades meet for the final time in the regular season on Thursday night at Gas South Arena, with puck drop set for 7:10 PM. Get your tickets HERE for this heavyweight tilt between two of the South's best and join the battle today!

