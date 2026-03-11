Blades Win Streak Ends at Nine Games in 4-1 Loss

Published on March 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades forward Isaac Nurse (right) vs. the Atlanta Gladiators

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Florida Everblades 4-1 in a school day game Wednesday morning to end the Blades winning streak at nine games.

In a tight first period, Atlanta broke through first as a pass out front found Jack O'Brien in behind Florida's defense and dragged it around Cam Johnson for his 20th of the season. Later in the frame, Isaac Nurse turned off a blocked shot and tucked in his fifth goal of the season to tie things up. Florida outshot Atlanta 11-7 in the first, which remained tied the rest of the way.

After a fight between Oliver Cooper and Max Grondin made things lively early in the second period, Craig Needham failed to force in a rebound opportunity to give the Blades the lead. Seconds later, Isak Walther scored on a rebound chance for the Gladiators to retake the lead for the home side. Atlanta held the lead into the intermission, outshooting Florida 9-7 in the second.

Atlanta extended their lead on their first power play of the game in the early stages of the third period. Only three seconds in, Chad Nychuk scored from the blue line to give the Gladiators a multi-goal lead over Florida. Despite pressure from the Everblades, Atlanta held firm and O'Brien added an empty netter to finish off the game.

Florida outshot the Gladiators 27-23 in the game, with Atlanta breaking out of a two-game skid. The Everblades went 0/4 on the power play while the Gladiators went 1/3 on the man advantage.

Florida returns to action tomorrow against Atlanta with a 7:10 p.m. ET faceoff from Gas South Arena.

BLADES BITS

Florida allowed more than two goals against and lost in regulation for the first time since February 6.

The Everblades record against Atlanta dropped to 1-4-1-0 on the season.

