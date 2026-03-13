Blades Respond with 4-1 Win over Atlanta
Published on March 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
ATLANTA, Ga. - The Florida Everblades responded on Thursday night returning the favor posting a 5-1 victory over the Atlanta Gladiators.
Sam Stange wasted little time opening the scoring for Florida, striking just 28 seconds into the contest to give the Everblades an early 1-0 lead with a shot off the rush. Atlanta pushed back with the next two shots, but Cam Johnson handled both chances to keep Florida in front.
A cross-checking penalty to Ryan Conroy midway through the opening frame gave Florida an opportunity to extend its lead, but the Blades were unable to capitalize despite putting four shots on TJ Semptimphelter. Moments later, Hudson Elynuik was whistled for a cross-checking minor of his own, sending Atlanta to the man advantage in search of the equalizer. Johnson remained sharp, turning aside all three Gladiators shots to preserve the lead.
Florida received another power play with under three minutes to play after Ryan Francis was called for tripping, but Semptimphelter made a pair of saves to keep it a one-goal game heading into the first intermission.
Tarun Fizer extended Florida's lead 4:52 into the middle frame snapping home a wrister from the right circle for his 17th of the season. Isaac Nurse stretched the visitors lead to three burying a feed from Sam Stange from below the goal line.
Florida's penalty kill was sharp once again during the second period successfully defending Atlanta's second man advantage of the night. The Blades controlled the pace of play throughout the middle frame outshooting the hosts 14-6.
Atlanta battled back with 12:51 remaining in the third period to make it a 3-1 contest as Ryan Francis beat Johnson from the top of the right circle on the power play. Francis' goal would be as close as the Gladiators would come in their comeback effort as Cam Johnson turned away 12 of 13 Atlanta shots in the final frame. Jordan Sambrook restored the Blades three-goal advantage nailing the empty net and 31 seconds later Reid Duke added a goal of his own to finish off Atlanta 5-1.
Cam Johnson made 28 saves helping Florida take down Atlanta and restore their nine-point lead over Atlanta for the top spot in the South Division standings.
BLADES BITS
Sam Stange recorded his fourth multi-point performance of the season recording a goal and an assist.
Tarun Fizer has three goals over his last four games and is third on Florida with 17.
Isaac Nurse has goals in three of his last four games and recorded his second multi-point night of the season over his recent offensive surge.
Images from this story
|
Florida Everblades forward Sam Stange
ECHL Stories from March 12, 2026
- Walleye Hold off Ghost Pirates 5-3 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Walleye Collect Sixth Straight Win with 5-3 Victory in Savannah - Toledo Walleye
- Blades Respond with 4-1 Win over Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Ethan Leyh Returns to Greensboro from Chicago - Greensboro Gargoyles
- ECHL Transactions - March 12 - ECHL
- Gargoyles Sign Blake Dangos to SPC - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Ghost Pirates Sign Defenseman Mason Reiners - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Caiden Gault Signs First Pro Conrtact; Rego Returns from Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Sign Forward Max Helgeson to Standard Player Contract - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: March 12, 2026 - Tulsa at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Bison Sign Forward Grant Porter in Series of Transactions - Bloomington Bison
- Wichita Inks College Forwards Best, Mitchell - Wichita Thunder
- Railers Sign Defenseman Xavier Jean-Louis to ECHL Contract - Worcester Railers HC
- Maine Mariners Look for 12th Win in a Row Friday Night, Wild Blueberries Return Saturday - Maine Mariners
- Oilers Ink Rookie Offensive Defenseman Jackson Niedermayer - Tulsa Oilers
- Defenseman Mike Brown Inks Deal with Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Utah Grizzlies Sign Josh Zinger - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Game Notes: March 12, 2026 vs. Wichita Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Blades and Gladiators Clash for Final Time this Season - Florida Everblades
- Knight Monsters Fetch a Win against Mavericks on Pucks and Paws Knight - Tahoe Knight Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.