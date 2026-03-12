Bison Sign Forward Grant Porter in Series of Transactions

Published on March 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison Head Coach and VP of Hockey Operations Phillip Barski announced today that the team has signed forward Grant Porter to a standard player contract. In another transaction, forward Mikael Robidoux has been traded to the Reading Royals in exchange for future considerations.

Porter, 24, scored 35 points (12g-23a) in 35 games played at Canisius College this season and has amassed 57 points (26g-31a) in 85 career NCAA Division-I games.

The Weston, Massachusetts product totaled 17 goals and 44 points in 33 games with the NCDC's New Hampshire Jr. Monarchs during the 2020-21 season before finishing his Junior hockey career in the USHL.

Following his season with the Monarchs, the 6-foot, 181-pound righthanded shooter recorded 20 points (9g-11a) in 57 games with the Youngstown Phantoms before joining the collegiate hockey ranks.

Robidoux, 26, has played in 45 games with the Bison and recorded 10 points (2g-8a) with 135 penalty minutes and a -2 rating.

The La Prairie, Quebec native has amassed 50 points (21g-29a) and 1020 penalty minutes with a -39 rating in 240 career ECHL games. Robidoux is the all-time Bison leader in penalty minutes with 171.

Bloomington will drop the puck on Friday, March 13 and celebrate New York Rangers Night featuring $3 Busch Lights, sodas and waters, $0 popcorn and $9 pizza combos and $9 specialty T-shirts. Additionally, fans can have the chance to win signed New York Rangers memorabilia.

Single-game tickets are available for ALL Bloomington Bison home games starting as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today.







