Gargoyles Sign Blake Dangos to SPC
Published on March 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that the team has signed forward Blake Dangos to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).
Dangos, a 23-year-old from St Louis, MO, split his past four seasons of Division I college hockey across four schools, most recently at Long Island University (LIU). After a career high season in the USHL, producing 23 points (2G-21A) in 59 games with the Madison Capitols, Dangos played his first collegiate season at Arizona State University. He produced his collegiate high with four points (1G-3A) in 19 games during his sophomore year at Sacred Heart University, before transferring to American International College for 33 games as a Junior. This year he picked up three assists as a Senior at LIU. Dangos will join the Gargoyles this weekend as the team prepares to host Trois-Riviers.
The Gargoyles finish their March home-stand with three games against the defending Kelly Cup Champion Lions on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, March 13-15. TNT Analyst and Spittin' Chiclets star Paul Bissonnette will be at the First Horizon Coliseum on Friday as the Gargoyles celebrate Biz's Birthday. Saturday, the Gargoyles will debut their Star Wars specialty jerseys on Star Wars night. Greensboro closes the weekend with a special Cancer Awareness Day on Sunday afternoon, honoring all the fighters, survivors, and loved ones in their battles. Tickets and more information for all upcoming Gargoyles games are available at gargoyleshockey.com.
