Wichita Inks College Forwards Best, Mitchell

Published on March 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forwards Gavin Best and Cameron Mitchell.

Best, 24, turns pro after playing a four-year collegiate career split between Michigan State and Ferris State University. A native of Richfield, Minnesota, the 6-foot-2, 194-pounder was a teammate of current Thunder forward Nick Nardecchia during the 2024-25 season.

Best was named captain earlier this season and finished with a career-best 26 points (12g, 14a). Overall, he tallied 45 points (22g, 23a) in 85 games.

Mitchell, 25, also turns pro after completing a four-year collegiate career. A native of Stony Plain, Alberta, the 5-foot-9, 181-pound forward attended Omaha University where he was a teammate of Kirby Proctor for two seasons.

He was named as an alternate captain this past year. Mitchell finished with 28 points (10g, 18a) in 94 career games for the Mavericks.

Wichita continues its 12-game road trip tonight with the start of a three-in-three against Rapid City. Faceoff is set for 8:05 p.m. CST.

