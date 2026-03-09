Davis Returns to Wichita; Carriere Reassigned to AHL San Jose
Published on March 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today two separate transactions involving the team's goaltending position.
Gabriel Carriere has been reassigned to the Barracuda. Matt Davis has been loaned to the Thunder.
Davis, 24, was recalled to AHL San Jose on February 27. He played in two games for the Barracuda, going 1-1. He earned his first AHL win on March 6 against Milwaukee, stopping 24 shots in a 4-1 victory.
The University of Denver product returns to the Thunder where he leads the ECHL in save percentage. A native of Calgary, Albert, the 6-foot-1, 194-pound netminder is 8-9-2-2 this season with a 2.46 goals-against average and .931 save percentage.
Wichita closes its 12-game road swing this week in the Black Hills with a three-game series against Rapid City. The first of the three-game set is this Thursday night at The Monument. Faceoff is set for 8:05 p.m. CST.
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder goaltender Matt Davis
