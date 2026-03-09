Steelheads Trade Defenseman Jaden Shields to Rush for Future Considerations
Published on March 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today, March 9, that the Steelheads have traded defenseman Jaden Shields to the Rapid City Rush in exchange for future considerations.
Shields, 26, signed an ECHL contract with the Steelheads on Nov. 6, and made his debut in Kansas City the day after, registering a shot on goal in a 3-2 OT loss for Idaho.
In 33 games this season with the Steelheads, the blueliner collected 17 points (4G, 13A) with a plus/minus rating of +9 and 14 PIM.
Through 68 career ECHL contests Shields has amassed 32 points (6G, 26A).
The move leaves the Steelheads with eight defensemen and 26 players overall on their roster.
Idaho is back on the road this weekend for a two-game set with the Allen Americans, with puck drop for the series opener set for 6:10 p.m. MT Friday night from Credit Union of Texas Event Center.
