Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: March 9

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, wrapped up a two-game slate that began with a Troop Thursday matchup against the Greensboro Gargoyles before finishing the week on the road Sunday against the South Carolina Stingrays.

LAST WEEK'S HAUNTS

Thursday, March 5 - vs. Greensboro (6-3 W)

Savannah opened the week with a high-scoring win over Greensboro. The game featured multiple goals in quick succession from both teams. The Ghost Pirates received goals from Matt Koopman, Nick Granowicz, Reece Vitelli, Logan Drevitch and Josh Lopina (2). Vinnie Purpura earned the win between the pipes.

Sunday, March 8 - at South Carolina (3-2 L)

The Ghost Pirates closed the week with a hard-fought loss to the Stingrays. Nick Granowicz opened the scoring for Savannah, while Josh Lopina also found the back of the net. Noah Giesbrecht stopped 24 of 27 shots in goal.

ON THE PLANK

Savannah returns to action Thursday at Enmarket Arena against the Toledo Walleye for the final Troop Thursday, presented by VyStar Credit Union, of the season. The Ghost Pirates then face the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday night for Green Out Night, presented by Country Financial.

- Thursday, Mar. 12 - vs. Toledo | 7:00 p.m. ET

Troop Thursday presented by VyStar Credit Union

- Friday, Mar. 13 - vs. Orlando | 7:00 p.m. ET

Green Out Night presented by Country Financial

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT

Jaxsen Wiebe - Played in his first two games as a Ghost Pirate this past week. Currently on an NHL contract with the Anaheim Ducks, Wiebe's ECHL playing rights were acquired by Savannah on Feb. 26 from the Tulsa Oilers in exchange for Mitchell Russell.

All games will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







