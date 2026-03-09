Thunder Acquires Defenseman Palocsik from Toledo
Published on March 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that the Thunder have acquired defenseman Tanner Palocsik (PAL-uh-sick) from the Toledo Walleye for future considerations.
Palocsik, 26, is in his second full year as a pro. A native of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound blueliner began the season overseas with Cergy-Pontoise (France). He played in two games, collecting a pair of helpers before returning to the ECHL. In 21 games for the Walleye, he has tallied six points (1g, 5a).
He played in 50 games during his rookie season last year with Toledo, tallying three points (1g, 2a).
Prior to turning pro, Palocsik played three years at Dartmouth College and one season at Penn State as a graduate student. He was named as an alternate captain as a junior in 2021-22 and named team captain for the Big Green during his senior campaign in 2022-23. Overall, he registered 82 points (21g, 67a) in 129 career NCAA games between the two schools.
Single game tickets are on sale for the rest of the season Catch all the high paced, hard-hitting action at INTRUST Bank Arena. Click HERE see all our events for the rest of the season and buy today!
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Tanner Palocsik with the Toledo Walleye
ECHL Stories from March 9, 2026
- Oilers Receive Blueliner Connor Fedorek in Cash Deal - Tulsa Oilers
- Thunder Acquires Defenseman Palocsik from Toledo - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Acquire Jaden Shields from Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Trade Defenseman Jaden Shields to Rush for Future Considerations - Idaho Steelheads
- K-Wings Acquire Forward Matt Berry from Komets - Kalamazoo Wings
- Knight Monsters Acquire D-Man Ryan Dickinson to Complete Future Considerations Trade - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- ECHL Announces Voluntary Suspension of Iowa Membership for 2026-27 Season - ECHL
- ECHL Board of Governors Approves Voluntary Suspension of Iowa Heartlanders Operations for 2026-27 Season - Iowa Heartlanders
- Solar Bears Trade Ryan Dickinson to Tahoe; Sign Rookie Forwards Alton McDermott, Luciano Wilson - Orlando Solar Bears
- Maine Mariners Go for 11 in a Row with "School Day" Game Tuesday Morning - Maine Mariners
- Cam Johnson Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Moves up Standings, Green Ice Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Florida's Johnson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Davis Returns to Wichita; Carriere Reassigned to AHL San Jose - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Name Miles Gendron Captain - Reading Royals
- Thunder Weekly, March 9, 2026 - Wichita Thunder
- Gargoyles Explode with 6-2 Win at First Horizon Coliseum - Greensboro Gargoyles
- This Friday's Game (March 13) to be Televised on MyTV JAX30 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Canucks (NHL) Recall Josh Bloom, Reassigned Canucks (AHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: March 9 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Walleye Weekly No. 20: March 9, 2026 - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Weekly Report - March 9 - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.