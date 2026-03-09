Thunder Acquires Defenseman Palocsik from Toledo

Published on March 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Defenseman Tanner Palocsik with the Toledo Walleye

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that the Thunder have acquired defenseman Tanner Palocsik (PAL-uh-sick) from the Toledo Walleye for future considerations.

Palocsik, 26, is in his second full year as a pro. A native of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound blueliner began the season overseas with Cergy-Pontoise (France). He played in two games, collecting a pair of helpers before returning to the ECHL. In 21 games for the Walleye, he has tallied six points (1g, 5a).

He played in 50 games during his rookie season last year with Toledo, tallying three points (1g, 2a).

Prior to turning pro, Palocsik played three years at Dartmouth College and one season at Penn State as a graduate student. He was named as an alternate captain as a junior in 2021-22 and named team captain for the Big Green during his senior campaign in 2022-23. Overall, he registered 82 points (21g, 67a) in 129 career NCAA games between the two schools.

