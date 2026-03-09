Knight Monsters Acquire D-Man Ryan Dickinson to Complete Future Considerations Trade

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that defenseman Ryan Dickinson has been acquired from the Orlando Solar Bears.

In 37 games with the Solar Bears this season, Dickinson totaled two assists and 37 penalty minutes. Dickinson also spent six games with the Kalamazoo Wings this season.

The Brighton, Michigan, native spent the previous two seasons in the ECHL with the Worcester Railers after graduating from SUNY-Oswego at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Dickinson appeared in three seasons for the Lakers, and previously skated in 14 games for Ohio State University during the 2020-21 season.

This completes Tahoe's future considerations trade with the Iowa Heartlanders, after the Knight Monsters traded the playing rights of Nick Carabin to Iowa. Carabin was acquired from the Cincinnati Cyclones, but was placed on team suspension.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, to take on the Kansas City Mavericks for Pucks and Paws Knight at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm.







