Florida's Johnson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Cam Johnson of the Florida Everblades is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 2-8. It is the fifth time his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Johnson went 3-0-0 with two shutouts, a 0.34 goals-against average and a save percentage of .984 in three appearances last week.

The 31-year-old recorded back-to-back shutouts - stopping 27 shots in a 3-0 win against Greenville on Wednesday and 16 shots in a 4-0 victory over the Swamp Rabbits on Friday - before making 20 saves in in a 2-1 win against Orlando on Saturday. Johnson has moved into a tie for fourth place in ECHL history with 20 career shutouts.

Under contract to Springfield of the American Hockey League, Johnson is 22-7-7 in 36 appearances with the Everblades this season. He leads the ECHL in wins, goals-against average (1.85) and minutes played (2,187) while he is tied for third in shutouts (3) and tied for ninth in save percentage (.921).

A native of Troy, Michigan, Johnson has seen action in 240 career ECHL games with Adirondack and Florida posting an overall record of 145-62-28 with a 2.24 goals-against average and a save percentage of .918. He received the June M. Kelly Playoffs Most Valuable Player Award after the Everblades Kelly Cup championships in 2022 and 2023 and last season, received the Nick Vitucci Award as ECHL Goaltender of the Year. In 53 career AHL appearances with Charlotte, Cleveland and Binghamton, Johnson is 18-25-8 with one shutout.

Prior to turning pro, Johnson appeared in 102 career games at the University of North Dakota where he went 56-26-12 with 12 shutouts, a 2.10 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914.

